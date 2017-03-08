Celebrate 15 years since 'Crossroads' at a Britney Spears karaoke night

Whether you've got ‘Toxic’ vocals or you're ’Lucky’, you're a star, you're going to want to know about the Britney Spears night The Macbeth has cooking. The Shoreditch venue is hosting a Britney karaoke night from 6pm until 10pm on Friday (March 10).

More than 1,000 people have expressed an interest in the event on Facebook already, and it will be followed by a ’90s afterparty to keep the pre-teen sleepover vibes going. More importantly, though, fans will have four whole hours to get up on stage and belt out a classic ‘Baby One More Time’, a saucy rendition of ‘Boys’, a heartfelt ‘Everytime’ or even a new-era ‘Circus’ number. (Although you'd be a fool to pick that over the old stuff).

It’s the perfect way to pay tribute to the certified icon, 15 years after her (some would say excellent, some would say terrible) movie ‘Crossroads’. Fans will remember that the film features Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning and Britney’s abs of steel performing ‘I Love Rock ’n’ Roll’ at karaoke to get tips to pay for their road trip. While we can’t guarantee you’ll be as quids in as the trio after singing at The Macbeth, or that your abs will look as fly as Brit’s, we can guarantee that you won’t be ‘Overprotected’.

Top tip: attendees are advised not to perform with a live python.

Britney Spears karaoke. The Macbeth on Hoxton St. Fri March 10. From 6pm to 10pm. £5 in advance.