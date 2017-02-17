Chicken Connoisseur's reviews have caused price hikes and queues of hipsters at his favourite spots

Elijah Quashie, aka internet sensation Chicken Connoisseur, shot to fame last year for his YouTube series The Pengest Munch, which critiques London's fried chicken establishments.

The internet star gave Eden's Cottage in Finsbury Park a very tasty review back in November, stating he'd never had a better wing and 'the bossman was on point with the strip burger' at the north London takeaway. Quashie got his fingers on the meal for £1.99 back then, but the meal has subsequently risen in price to £2.49 and people aren't happy, blaming the Connoisseur for inadvertently pricing out regulars.

Since pengest munch, fried chicken shops look like Vice articles pic.twitter.com/j8ENevdI4z — Pasquale D (@PasqualeLDN) February 12, 2017

Staff at the fast-food joint say they've noticed an influx of new clientele and people from outside the area travelling to the chicken shop, while those on Twitter have reported seeing queues of hipsters outside waiting to get their hands on wings. According to Eden's, chicken prices hadn't changed in five years, so the menu was re-done and a slight price increase introduced.

