City envy: we want an avocado café like Amsterdam

Food fashion moves fast, but the humble avocado has been dominating Insta trends for years now. Is its moment in the spotlight about to come to a cruel end? Is the avocado over-cado? Not if a new establishment in Amsterdam has anything to do with it.

The Avocado Show, which has just opened in the de Pijp district, is Europe’s first avocado bar. The menu will have avo-fiend Londoners green with envy: it promises breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes, all featuring the sacred fleshy fruit as their star ingredient. From avocado burgers to fries and pancakes, the possibilities are seemingly endless. And the public seem quite enthusiastic about the concept – despite the fact that it’s hardly got up and running yet, the café already has nearly 50k Instagram followers. Avo, baby, you’ve still got it!

Now here are the best places for brunch in London.