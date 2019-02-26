London’s best brunches
February 2019: We’ve added 24 brunch spots, although three really stand out as all-round stars: Apres Food Co in Clerkenwell (clever gluten-free cooking), Malibu Kitchen at the Ned (clean eating California-style) and Rovi in Fitzrovia (the latest venture from Yotam Ottolenghi). Others deserving an honourable mention include the Tom Dixon-designed Coal Office in King’s Cross and Sri Lankan hit Hoppers’ second branch on Wigmore Street. Of course, every ’hood has its favourite haunts, but Peckham promises more than its share of rich brunch pickings: African small-plates star Kudu and Levan, the fun sibling of Brixton’s Salon, to name just two.
Brunch in London is bigger than ever. You can barely set foot out your front door at the weekend without stumbling across a steaming pan of shakshuka or finding the waft of waffles in the air. So let us guide you to the best spots in town for a kick-ass weekend brunch in London, from boozy bottomless brunches to traditional Full English fry-ups and even New York-style feasts, you can start off your weekend in style. Heck, it might even be better than breakfast.
Time Out Exclusive
The list below whet your appetite? Bag 42 percent off brunch at The King's Head. With endless prosecco, too...
Just £20 per person
The best brunches in London
Andina Shoreditch
Despite its focus on superfoods, Andina also works wonders on the indulgent brunch front. Alongside nut-laced chia seed puddings and seasonal quinoa-filled granolas sit the likes of sweet-potato pancakes topped with spiced honey, fruit and whipped coconut cream, or soft baps filled with confit pork belly – a South American take on the bacon roll. If you accidentally pig out, balance the books with a colourful superfood smoothie.
Don’t miss: The corn soufflé with smoked bacon, poached eggs and coriander-flecked hollandaise. It's the second-best way to start the weekend off with a rosy glow.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Antipodea
Brunch at Antipodea is an Aussie affair. Sipping your flat white in the conservatory-style dining room, you could almost be in Melbourne. Apart from, you know, the British weather. There's brilliant variety here for brunch: all manner of eggs (poached, folded, soft boiled with Marmite soldiers), treacle-cured bacon sarnies, Turkish pides loaded with toppings, sweetcorn fritters, fish cakes, burgers or flat-iron steak with fries. See? Spoilt for choice.
Don't miss: The lobster brioche roll topped with poached egg and caviar.
Brunch for two with service: around £55.
Apres Food Co
The owners of this gorgeous-looking Clerkenwell joint want us all to ‘make friends with food’ – and we’re certainly sold on the place with its low-key backstreet vibe, pretty plants and cleverly contrived gluten-free cooking. Breakfast and brunch mean cereals and grains, ‘no-bread’ savoury pots, bruschetta and fry-ups (including a veggie version) – plus on-message cold-pressed juices and organic wheatgrass.
Don’t miss: The ingenious ‘frittata muffin’ (stuffed with eggs, olives, tomatoes and fragrant herbs).
Brunch for two plus service: around £20.
Babette
Once a pub, this brick-walled space is now Madame Babette’s pride and joy – a neighbourhood restaurant with a Gallic vibe, chandeliers in the front room, blackboard menus and Bermondsey beers on tap. Weekend brunch (till 4pm) tells a different story, with everything from sultry croque madame to plates of homemade sausage, home-cured bacon, homemade beans, crispy mushroom kiev and buttered kale.
Don't miss: The toasted bread with ‘herby’ butter or the French fries with ‘herby’ salt.
Brunch for two with service: around £20.
Bad Egg
It’s dude food with attitude at this deliberately scruffy City hangout, where Friday means ‘Frunch’ and weekends see all-day bottomless brunch (with or without booze). Neon signage flashes and a punk soundtrack plays as brunchers sit at diner-style booths and hoover up dishes from a deliciously meaty, US-style menu featuring everything from pulled pork to pancakes topped with fried chicken. There’s a shorter offering during the week.
Don't miss: Unlimited bloody marys, mimosas and prosecco.
Brunch for two with service: around £50 (£70 with unlimited cocktails).
Balthazar
The brunch menu at this snazzy French-brasserie-by-way-of-Manhattan covers the usual gamut of eggs (boiled with soldiers, Florentine, egg-white omelettes and so on), plus American-style pancakes – but you can go in even heavier with lunch-style dishes such as steak frites or shellfish linguine. Wash it down with one of the best classic Bloody Marys in town.
Don't miss: Of all the egg-based dishes, opt for the scrambled egg with Cornish crab. Sounds odd, but it's a delicacy brought together with a light dollop of crème fraîche on top.
Brunch for two with service: around £45.
Beany Green
Weekend brunch runs all day at this Aussie café in Broadgate Circus, where the killer menu spans everything from broccoli and corn fritters with egg and bacon to banana bread sarnies. Their ‘fancy’ bacon roll includes Holy Fuck Hot Sauce in hollandaise form, and of course they slice and dice avocado every which way. If this brunch spot doesn’t have you feeling sunny, we don’t know what will.
Don’t miss: The banana bread sandwich, piled with mascarpone, berries, honey and almonds.
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
Bellanger
Occupying a quiet sweet spot on Islington Green, this Alsatian-themed high-end Paris-style brasserie from the folk behind The Wolseley does weekend brunch in unhurried style. The menu takes a no-holds-barred approach to things. Want to kick off with oysters? Feel like ordering tarte flambée or waffles loaded with Alsatian cheeses? Fancy finishing off with ice cream? No one will judge.
Don’t miss: Their sweet tarte flambée with strawberries, crème fraiche and marshmallows.
Brunch for two with service: around £40.
Berber & Q
Berber’s sexy low lighting eases you gently into the day ahead and the smoky, meaty smells snap you right back to your senses, so cosy up on a banquette and enjoy. There’s plenty for carnivores to love here (the mangal breakfast sharer is a meat-fest), but veggies can feel just as satisfied with a plate of comforting Turkish eggs or a mezze-style Israeli breakfast for two.
Don’t miss: The sweet and spicy harissa bloody mary.
Brunch for two with service: around £40.
The Black Penny
Diners will struggle to choose just one of the enticing cooked brunches on offer at this cheery café – there’s brioche French toast, crispy confit duck hash and even bubble and squeak. High-quality, fresh ingredients and ample portions justify its pricing, and attention to detail is a strong point – look out for cucumber-infused tap water. Piles of arty magazines and a super-soulful soundtrack make it far too easy to spend all day here.
Don’t miss: The signature hashes – perhaps wild mushroom and crispy polenta or salt beef with green tomato chutney.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Blanchette Shoreditch
A naughty-but-nice East End sibling of Blanchette in Soho, this trendy-luxe bistro is not only a solid-gold date night option but a shoo-in for weekend brunch (served from 11am). Boulangerie, croques, fluffy buttermilk pancakes and granola bowls are the standards, but don’t ignore the cooked dishes – from eggs Florentine to full English. Booze? Bloody mary, orange mimosa or kir royale.
Don’t miss: The baked Moroccan eggs or the merguez sausage rolls.
Brunch for two with service: £20 (£40 with cocktails).
Venue says We have a brand new brunch menu, every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm!
Blend
Brunch is served from 8.30am every day of the week at Green Lanes’ Blend, which explains why it’s usually filled with local mums and their nippers. Keep your brekkie simple with a ham and cheese croissant or superfood-filled porridge, or live it large with Amaretto-laced French toast or a full-on fry-up. The convivial daytime vibe is aided by pretty pendant lighting and lovely works of art on the walls. Service can slow a bit at busier times, but Aussie coffee will make the wait pleasurable.
Don’t miss: Treat your kids to the ‘toddler-approved’ mini menu – the lovely early-day options are cheap as chips.
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Blixen
Blixen’s brunch menu is short and sweet, but you’ll still struggle to decide between the blueberry pancakes with whipped mascarpone, a posh bacon and egg sarnie, and the ‘everything’ breakfast with, well, everything. Weekend brunch hours (from 10am) will allow you plenty of time to sleep off that hangover before getting togged up. Alternatively, opt for the all-day menu, which includes the excellent rösti topped with salt beef and poached eggs, all slathered in mustard hollandaise.
Don’t miss: That salt beef rösti. So good, it’s worth mentioning twice.
Brunch for two with service: around £20 (£40 with cocktails).
Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings
From the outside this black-painted building looks rather severe. But step inside and suddenly you’re in a bright and airy space that feels more like colonial-era Delhi than modern-day Clerkenwell. This is a place for elegant yet laid back brunching. The food is very good: their huevos benedictos are a perfect balance of spicy chorizo and creamy béarnaise sauce, while the drop scones with clotted cream, berries and honey are an indulgent treat that veer close to pudding territory.
Don't miss: These guys were among the first to bring the New York trend of bottomless brunching to our fair shores. Grab a prosecco – or the stunning cocktail list.
Brunch for two with service: around £35 (without cocktails).
Brickwood Balham
Combining a beautifully crafted shack-like interior and an extensive menu with cheerful Aussie service that’s even chummier than the norm, Brickwood’s Balham branch is a cracker. Brunch is served until 3pm, with imaginative dishes such as Brickwood burritos, four-cheese sourdough toasties or sweet potato and feta with poached egg and kale pesto on toast. Best of all? You probably won’t have to queue – unlike at the jam-packed Milk Café nearby. Branches in Clapham, Tooting and Streatham.
Don’t miss: Wild mushrooms on brioche with a poached egg and torn ricotta – plus some morsels of ham hock (two quid extra, but worth it).
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Brigadiers
This Indian barbecue restaurant has all the calling cards of its high-stepping owners, the Sethi family (Gymkhana, Bao etc), and their salute to brunch is a ‘bottomless’ weekend offer the pulls together top-shelf Indian tiffin in a ‘Full Indian Nashta’ feast (sapper’s egg, tandoori tomato, curry-leaf bacon chops, chaat masala aloo etc). Alternatively, plump for a hefty kati roll stuffed with lobster or some mixed paos (street food).
Don’t miss: The chaat pork scratchings with cod’s roe and green chilli raita.
Brunch for two with service: £50 (£80 with bottomless booze).
Brother Marcus
This buzzing Brooklyn-style café and cocktail bar in Balham comes courtesy of three school besties, who serve hip weekend brunches alongside gallons of silky smooth coffee. The brunch menu has something for everyone, from sticky pastries and fruit-topped cereals, to eggs most ways; signature serves include smoked salmon with asparagus and scrambled eggs, and cinnamon French toast with maple syrup and mascarpone.
Don’t miss: A slice of the house banana bread to end your feast on a sweet note.
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Café Sou
Like a grand railway café within the Ned’s gargantuan indoor boulevards, this plush Parisian-style venue is a très jolie hideaway and speedy refuelling point for City workers on the go. Breakfast and lunch menus overlap, so this is an ‘unofficial’ brunch spot – but just fine if baguettes, croques, omelettes, salads and French patisserie float your boat. There are wines too, if you need a swift sharpener. Open weekdays only.
Don’t miss: The massive slabs of quiche Lorraine (the cheesy, meaty Sun King of quiches).
Brunch for two with service: £20.
Caravan Bankside
Just like the Clerkenwell original and other outposts (see below), Caravan Bankside’s menu takes influences from many parts of the world. One of the myriad attractions of the brunch menu is its happy accommodation of vegetarians: it's easy to avoid meat here if you are so inclined, and even carnivores might be tempted by jalapeño cornbread with fried eggs, black beans, avocado and chipotle. Similar fare at Caravan King’s Cross, Fitzrovia, Clerkenwell and Mansion House.
Don't miss: Post-brunch desserts including vanilla ice cream doused in salted-caramel espresso.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Casita Andina
The all-day weekend-only brunch at this cute Soho spin-off of Andina is a laid-back Latin affair. Pisco sours are basically mandatory (ask for the strawberry and raspberry version, it’s a dream), and the brunch is a colourful, inventive mix of ceviche and superfoods. Take yours out to Casita's 'secret' outdoor terrace – all bright blue walls, pot plants and three tiny tables in the sunshine, it's a slice of Lima in London. Plus there's a retractable awning to keep you dry in winter.
Don't miss: Casita’s take on eggs benedict, made of bacon and egg on a sweetcorn soufflé with coriander hollandaise. Brunch has never felt this exotic.
Brunch for two with service: around £45.
Ceru
Colourful Ceru's good-value menu roams the Eastern Med, running through the greatest hits of the Levant. Think merguez chicken, Persian kofta, fragrant dips and spicy salads. At weekends the small hangover-busting brunch menu also features shakshuka (with baked eggs in a punchy tomato sauce seasoned with cayenne pepper and fennel seeds) and a spicy lamb shawarma hash topped with a fried egg.
Don't miss: Shakshuka with grilled halloumi.
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Venue says Lively Levantine mezze restaurant, gluten-free, healthy yet indulgent small plates. Offering express lunch platters and weekend brunch.
Chicama
The grown-up Chelsea sibling of Marylebone’s Pachamama, Chicama is all about seafood served with oodles of local pizzazz. Weekend brunch (11am-4pm) mixes contemporary Peruvian small plates such as sea bream ceviche with specials ranging from sweetcorn pancakes with crab and ají amarillo hollandaise to fish brioche buns with spiced red cabbage. Chicama’s flirty young staff, bubbly vibes and deep Latin beats are guaranteed to set your pulse racing.
Don't miss: The tapioca marshmallows (listed as a snack).
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Chick 'n' Sours
If you fancy chicken and cocktails first thing, this colourful coop is for you – but it offers so much more than poultry and a piss-up. Roll in from noon on weekends, choose either the brunch bun (consisting of fried thigh, avocado, hot sauce, homemade kewpie as well as the staples: bacon and fried egg), or an entire dressed fried chook to share. Pair with some perfectly poised sours and Asian-inspired sides, then tuck into the most tender, crunchy and downright delicious chicken in Dalston. Branches in Islington and Seven Dials.
Don't miss: The dips. The tangy kewpie mayo is sure to ruffle a few feathers.
Brunch for two with service: around £40.
Chiltern Firehouse
The fashionable London restaurant is virtually impossible to get a dinner reservation at, unless you're an A-list celeb. However, it does brunch from 11am-3pm at weekends, when it’s slightly easier to get a table. Be warned: prices are very high. Lobster and crab omelette costs £26, eggs benedict £15, pancakes £12 – but the dishes are all excellent. No bookings are taken, so arrive early – and smile like you’re a regular on the red carpet.
Don't miss: Nuno Mendes' famous crab-stuffed donuts (with ‘coral dusting’!) feature on the brunch menu. It would be a shame not to try them.
Brunch for two with service: around £50 (without cocktails).
Coal Office
You know about The Palomar and The Barbary – well, this King’s Cross beauty comes from the same crew, and it doesn’t disappoint. Weekend brunch (10am-4pm) follows the house style, so expect revved-up riffs highlighting the flavours of modern Jerusalem: Machneyuda’s polenta with asparagus, mushroom ragout and Parmesan (a must-order); Josperised aubergine with green tahini; ‘Shikshukit 2.0’ (two dense lamb kebabs on soft pitta). Thrilling food served in a killer space designed by co-owner Tom Dixon.
Don’t miss: The nibbles – perhaps a ‘pretzel on a stick’ or a ‘pizza from the past’.
Brunch for two with service: around £40.
Coal Rooms
Where to go for Saturday brunch in Peckham? How about the old ticket office next door to the station? Now an ever-so-cool small-plates eatery, the Coal Rooms has the lot – counter seating, a robata grill, and a kitchen that likes ramping up the transatlantic flavours. The brunch offering runs from Old Spike coffee and Blood Caesar cocktails to chickpea tacos with black beans and chimichurri – plus Peckham Fatboy potatoes on the side, and apple and cheddar pie to finish.
Don’t miss: Sharing a mighty full English – a right royal plateful involving goat sausages, smoked pig’s head blood pudding, fried duck eggs, smoked duck baked beans and more.
Brunch for two with service: around £25 (£40 with cocktails).
The Coal Shed
Sizzling steaks and fish cooked over coals are the headliners at this handsome London offshoot of Brighton’s Coal Shed – but what about brunch, we hear you cry! Well, on Saturdays, you can pick ‘n’ mix (cinnamon French toast, Cornish crab rarebit etc) or go for the ‘sharer’ (sugar pit bacon chop, sausages, black pudding, roasted tomatoes, garlic mushrooms, fried eggs, beef hash, dripping toast). Phew! You can also get 90 minutes of bottomless drinks (Prosecco or Bloody Marys).
Don’t miss: the smoked haddock Scotch egg with lemon aioli.
Brunch for two with service: £30 (from £60 with bottomless booze).
Venue says Celebrate in our private dining room with a delicious feasting menu!
Coppa Club Tower Bridge
If its vivid, green-and-gold interior doesn’t wake you up, Coppa Club’s front-row view of Tower Bridge and City Hall should do the trick. This glam-but-chilled riverside restaurant also boasts a massive terrace and a varied brunch menu peppered with healthy ingredients. From hangover-slaying baked eggs with chorizo and tangy tomato ragu, to a virtuous and hefty ‘super bowl’ of quinoa, almonds, and citrus wedges, Coppa covers all bases.
Don't miss: The kale toast, layered with avocado and two oozing fried eggs, garlanded with trails of sriracha.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Corazon
Generous tacos served with lashings of old-school hospitality is the deal at Corazón – a cosy and sincere taqueria custom-built for Soho’s hungry hordes. Nibble at the bar or sit in the main space for a full-on weekend brunch – think buttermilk cornmeal pancakes with caramelised banana, huevos rancheros, baja fish or carne asada (marinated hanger steak with pickled onions, avocado and blue corn tortilla), plus some intriguing sides including ‘drunken’ black beans. Also check out the brunch margarita flights.
Don’t miss: the eye-watering rajas con crema (fiery roast Padrón peppers, jalapeños and serrano chillies in a garlicky, cheesy cream sauce).
Brunch for two with service: around £30 (plus £20pp for a flight of four margaritas).
Daddy Bao
A spin-off from Peckham’s popular Mr Bao, this hip Asian hangout is a dark, buzzy, atmospheric spot dedicated to fluffy Taiwanese buns and more. Weekend brunch (11am-4pm) is served alongside the regular menu, and there’s some classic stuff on show – including two bao Benedict dishes and a Full Taiwanese – a spring onion pancake, Taiwanese sausage, smoked bacon, Asian beans, spiced eggs and a bao bun. This big Daddy is also cheap, great fun and really friendly.
Don’t miss: the sloppy, sesame-slathered aubergine from the regular menu.
Brunch for two with service: £20 (plus £38 for a ‘bottomless hour’).
Venue says Vegan baos are on the menu! Our milk-free buns are available with a variety of vegan-friendly fillings. Not to be missed!
Dean Street Townhouse
Even at an early hour, the dark-panelled dining rooms of this ever-popular all-day Soho restaurant buzz with the animated chatter of media types. The smooth service eases things along nicely, too. It’s largely classics on the brunch menu: eggs all ways, porridge, kedgeree, full English. There are fruit smoothies and Scots will be heartened to see tattie scones and lorne (flat) sausage.
Don't miss: Go trad with the kedgeree, but slosh it down with an Heirloom Mary of voddy, pineapple, tomato, Umeshu plum brandy, tabasco and wasabi.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Dehesa
Sipping a gloriously red blood-orange bellini just out of reach of Carnaby Street’s weekend crowds is enough to make you feel like Dehesa is your own little secret. This calm and classy dining room serves a Spanish-style brunch that’s a far cry from your trad Brit offerings. Sweet options include waffles topped with caramelised apples and whipped yoghurt, while savoury pulls such as grilled Mahón cheese with roasted tomatoes, potato cake and chargrilled courgettes are the sorts of dishes that are just made for brunch.
Don’t miss: Whatever they’ve made with chorizo. Always choose the chorizo.
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
Dominique Ansel Bakery
Dominique Ansel Bakery should really rename itself MTJC: More Than Just Cronuts. The London outpost of the NYC joint behind the cult croissant-doughnut-combo also does a mean line in proper puds, patisserie, and yes, even avocado on toast. Be sure to go on a warm day, so you can sit on the slim pergola-shaded back terrace (easily the nicest spot) and feast on the sensational, béchamel-slathered croque monsieur.
Don’t miss: That croque. Sooo good.
Brunch for two with service: around £35
Duck & Waffle
If you think the main menu at this City high-flier is rich, wait until you encounter its brunch. The line-up covers English-style fry-ups, Belgian waffles, and the signature duck ’n’ waffle (crispy duck leg confit topped with a fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup) as well as the likes of ox-cheek benedict, foie gras crème brûlée, and baked duck eggs with wild mushrooms, melted gruyère and soldiers. Prices are also sky-high – but here, it’s a clear case of go big or go home.
Don't miss: Those views. Say good morning to the whole of the city.
Brunch for two with service: around £50.
Farmacy
Airy, elegant and laid-back, Farmacy has ‘meet me for brunch’ stamped all over its chic interior. The free-from menu suits vegans, vegetarians and anyone avoiding gluten or dairy. But, happily, ‘no additives’ doesn’t mean ‘no taste’. In fact, dishes such as sweet potato cakes and calzone are packed with flavour and interesting textures. Stylish salads and hearty ‘earth bowls’ sit beside brunch classics including the (meat-free) English breakfast.
Don't miss: The Farmacy burger – trust us, you won’t miss the meat.
Brunch for two with service: around £60.
Fink's Salt & Sweet
Despite its off-the-beaten-track spot on a residential road in Highbury, Fink’s is almost always full – and it’s worth hanging around for a brunch table at weekends. The trendy menu is great value and offers dishes that you won’t find elsewhere – crumpets topped with Marmite butter and cheddar, say, or bacon sarnies in challah bread with cinnamon butter and maple syrup. Service can get a little flustered, but it’s friendly and the food doesn’t suffer. Traditionalists might baulk at the lack of egg staples, but we love the originality of this irresistible menu.
Don’t miss: Inventive brunch cocktails that are sure to wake you up.
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
Florentine Restaurant & Bar
You wouldn’t guess it, but this all-day diner is actually the main restaurant for the Park Plaza Waterloo next door – and it’s a real treat. Take the brunch route by plundering their line-up of all-day egg dishes or hit the flatbreads – anything from smoked burrata, aubergine and tomato to lamb, chilli, parsley and tzatziki. Otherwise, cherry-pick from the salads, pasta and burgers, with British bubbles and BrewDog beers on hand for refreshment.
Don’t miss: The full English with a huge fried ostrich egg – the whole plateful serves six and weighs in at a whopping £65. Strictly seasonal – these birds don’t lay in winter.
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Franks Canteen
With its serene but welcoming atmosphere and short but tempting food menu – think ratte potatoes with smoked pancetta and charred artichoke, or bacon and sausage sarnies with mango chutney and a fried egg – Franks will fix your day before it’s even had a chance to go wrong. Good coffee, efficient staff, generous portions and a playlist full of memorable tracks will gently transform you from a duvet zombie to a chipper day-seizer with minimum fuss.
Don't miss: The turmeric poached eggs with root veg bhaji, fried curry leaves, chilli chutney, cucumber and mint raita … and parathas. You read that right.
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
Foxlow Balham
Foxlow more than holds its own among Balham’s bevy of brunch spots – it’s big on the ’70s vibe, and its olive-green leather banquettes are ideal if you want to retreat with the (provided) papers after a heavy night. This being an all-day restaurant from the Hawksmoor team, it’s unsurprising that brunch offers comforting meaty grub – the order du jour being the fried chicken, egg and croissant waffle (with sausage gravy). Veggies have similarly hearty meat-free offerings.
Don’t miss: Notably good soft drinks, including Vietnamese iced coffee and fresh grapefruit soda (there are brunch cocktails, too).
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
The Good Egg
Stokey gives good brunch, but The Good Egg is where you’ll find queues out the door come the weekend. This stylish café with an open kitchen is a breezy daytime hangout and its brunch menu holds heaps of Middle-Eastern delights: think shakshuka topped with baked eggs, or bacon-and-egg pita with date jam, plus lots of exotic nibbles to share and a cardamom-infused coffee cocktail to sample. There’s also an outlet in Soho’s Kingly Court.
Don’t miss: Oded’s babka loaf – a sweet finale for the whole table.
Brunch for two with service: around £40 (without cocktails).
Granger & Co
Bill Granger has built a TV cooking career out of selling the Aussie dream: lots of sunlight, casual vibes, easy-going photogenic dishes. As one of his London outlets, this Notting Hill eatery ticks all the boxes: it's spacious and bright with big windows and verdant views. Less obvious brunch choices include a ginger prawn egg-white omelette. Booking is essential – the place fills up quickly with affluent-looking folk.
Don't miss: The signature dish of ricotta hotcakes with banana and honeycomb butter; cloud-like lightness.
Brunch for two with service: around £45.
Henrietta Bistro
Wunderkind Ollie Dabbous was here for a while, but this boutique hotel dining room is now a Basque-influenced small plates eatery overseen by chef Sylvain Roucayrol. During the week they serve Spanish-inflected breakfasts, but on Sundays an extended version (till noon) moves into brunch territory. The ‘full Basque’ is a fail-safe, or you can pick from the likes of coconut porridge, scrambled eggs with brocciu cheese and mint or churros and chocolate (for that calorific sugar fix).
Don’t miss: The Ibérico ham toastie with quail’s eggs.
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Venue says The menu, by Sylvain Roucayrol, is ingredient-led with simple, seasonal dishes and a subtle accent of the Basque region.
Hash E8
This friendly all-day Dalston café bills itself as a modern greasy spoon and has perfected the art of curing hangovers – thanks to its devotion to hash browns and all things porky. Its quirky brunch dishes (available Tuesday to Sunday) strike the perfect balance between wholesomeness and the restorative powers of fried bacon – although they also sneak in a surprising amount of veg, from kale to homemade beans. The ‘Posh Pig’ muffin is particularly good, and the vegetarian options are genuinely decent, too. Expect to queue at weekends.
Don’t miss: Sides, which include a ‘bucket of bacon’ with maple syrup.
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
Herman ze German
Herman ze German may do the best wurst in London, but the weekend-only brunch here is so much more than a sausage fest. A tad posher than their grab-and-go breakfast offering, this menu features sourdough topped with chopped ginger and honey, butterbean stew and an excellent strammer max – two fried eggs served with sharp mature cheddar and black-forest ham. The bright, airy space in Fitzrovia is a lovely spot to while away a morning, so you can kick back and really dig in.
Don't miss: The bloody mary. Made according to a secret family recipe, this is a superlative hangover-basher.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Hoppers
A second hurrah for Hoppers, this Marylebone offshoot is the civilised grown-up cousin of the sexy Soho original – and you can book. On Sundays they do a fixed-price whole-table brunch menu – think green peppercorn squid, devilled chicken sausage, butterbean and cheese kothu, and a choice of ‘kari’ riffs in addition to their eponymous Sri Lankan ‘hoppers’ (bowl-shaped savoury crêpes).
Don’t miss: The smoked gorakha Bloody Mary (or its virgin sister).
Brunch for two with service: around £55 (without drinks).
HotBox
If your idea of brunch is a virtuous bowl of granola or some sort of chia seed concoction, you’re in the wrong place. Meat is the order of the day at Hotbox, with deliciously indulgent dishes including smoked hash, eight-hour smoked pork ribs and a truffled chicken waffle with maple syrup. That said, the veggie options don’t feel like an afterthought – don’t miss the smoky baked eggs. Oh, and portions are huge – a bonus if you’re planning to make the most of their bottomless cocktails.
Don’t miss: The Bloody Marys – they’re served in huge tankards and there are five to choose from (including one made with smoked dripping).
Brunch for two with service: around £30 (£80 with unlimited cocktails).
Iddu
This bustling Sicilian café ups the ante on Sundays, when well-heeled locals descend for its all-day Italian-inflected brunches: think baskets of oven-warm breads to slather in Sicilian jam, silky caponata with a side of poached eggs, and Continental-style charcuterie and cheeses, all washed down with hand-pressed juices and superior coffee. It’s a slice of la bella vita in London.
Don’t miss: Dolci that include fresh cannoli, served with nuts for dipping.
Brunch for for two with service: around £35.
The Ivy Soho Brasserie
Weekend brunch might look like a humble afterthought on The Ivy Soho Brasserie’s all-day menu, but despite the limited options, you’re guaranteed to get impeccable food for a lazy but classy afternoon. Keep it light with wild mushrooms on toasted brioche, a truffled chicken sandwich and chips or hot buttermilk pancakes; otherwise, play havoc with your calorie intake by ordering a chocolate bombe or cherry ice-cream sundae to finish. Also try the Ivy Kensington Brasserie.
Don’t miss: The ‘French dip’ – a steak sandwich with a mouth-watering combo of caramelised onions, horseradish mustard mayonnaise with burgundy sauce and chips that ought to put any hangover to rights.
Brunch for two with service: around £40.
Jidori
Like the Dalston original, Covent Garden’s Jidori is funky, functional and really great with yakitori (skewered chicken). It also shines in the brunch stakes, with a novel izakaya offer now available at the weekends (11am-4pm). Come here if you’re crazy about katsu curry Scotch eggs and katsu curry burgers, not to mention okonomiyaki – savoury Japanese pancakes (including a veggie version with kimchee and spinach). To drink? Shiso lemonade, iced matcha latte and togarashi-spiced Bloody Marys.
Don’t miss: Their take on kedgeree – smoked mackerel, curried rice, onsen egg, coriander and fried leeks.
Brunch for two with service: around £30 (not including drinks).
Jim's Café
‘Easy Rider’ meets east London hipster at Jim’s Café, a greasy spoon reborn with a little help from Hackney-based motorcycle collective Black Skulls. As a drop-in it’s very cool and custom-built for the neighbourhood. The short breakfast menu doubles for brunch – so rev up with a wild mushroom and chopped kale omelette or a sausage-patty muffin with fried egg and American cheese, plus a non-alcoholic brew. Hair of the dog? Shots, cocktails, indie beers and cider await.
Don’t miss: A visit to the adjoining Black Skulls shop for some gear.
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
Kudu
Destination neighbourhood dining in Peckham – that’s the schtick at Kudu, a good-looking restaurant specialising in South African-inspired small plates. Done out like a sleek, vintage lounge bar, its weekend brunch deal (11am-2.30pm) involves some thrillingly clever takes on the classics – from shakshuka with burnt kale or boerewors (sausage) rolls with egg, German mustard and crispy shallots to crumpets topped with smoked ham hock, slow-cooked egg and mushroom ketchup. There are cocktails by the glass or jug, too.
Don’t miss: The French toast with chocolate babka, candied kumquats and miso caramel.
Brunch for two with service: around £25 (£50 with a jug of Bloody Mary).
Lantana Shoreditch
Lantana’s weekend brunch menu rings the changes when compared to the standard menus on offer throughout the week. A few classics (think smashed avocado and honey granola with Greek yoghurt) sit alongside more unusual assemblies including duck and sweet potato hash or Mexican pork with ‘drowned’ eggs and spicy taco sauce. The corn fritters are surprisingly hearty, stacked with streaky bacon, roast tomatoes, poached egg and chilli jam.
Don't miss: The ‘big bubble’ – a real monster with bubble ’n’ squeak, Cumberland sausage, black pudding, muhammara (Levantine hot pepper dip) and spinach.
Brunch for two with service: around £25 – unless you opt for the whole-table ‘blowout’.
Leila's Shop
When it comes to brunch, the order of the day at this tiny café-cum-grocery-store is quality, not quantity. The highlight here is the fried eggs – usually served with sage or crisp-fried serrano ham. They arrive in a cast-iron frying pan accompanied by a wooden spatula for you to scoop them out onto your sourdough toast. If you’re not in the mood for an oeuf, then there’s also toast, or muesli and yoghurt. A great way to start the day, even if it’s not the weekend.
Don't miss: The gorgeous preserves and marmalades, sourced from small-scale producers.
Brunch for two with service: around £20.
Levan
The upbeat Peckham sibling of Brixton’s celebrated Salon, Levan is a local delight with a modernist menu that ticks all our boxes. During the week they serve breakfast, but at the weekends (from 10am) they up the ante with brunch: earthy duck rillettes, mushroom tempura with sesame vinaigrette, house-cured sardines, croques for sharing, boudin noir with caramelised endive and cured egg yolk … you get the picture. Staff are ace and the whole place is fun, fun, fun.
Don’t miss: The Comté fries (chickpea flour, cheese and lashings of butter) with saffron aïoli.
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
The Lido Café
This Herne Hill hotspot is perfect for getting your weekend off to a good start – take a dip in the open-air pool (if you dare), then load up on calories via the all-day brunch menu. Expect the likes of eggs Benedict with sweet, juicy Gloucester Old Spot ham and tangy hollandaise sauce, or stacks of thick buttermilk and blueberry pancakes with maple syrup. If you don’t want to undo all the good work from your morning plunge, plump for one of the slimmer options such as organic porridge or avo on toast.
Don't miss: Prosecco and Bloody Marys will make your poolside brunch feel even more like a spontaneous mini-break.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
London Particular
This small but perfectly formed café gets its name from the unhealthy smog that choked the capital back in the 1950s, but its vibe is, thankfully, more wholesome. Satisfying brunches focus on dishes that use seasonal produce, such as garlicky mushrooms piled onto toast with spinach and goats’ cheese, or a brunch bowl that takes the full English far away from greasy spoon fare. Even the bacon sandwich comes with salad.
Don’t miss: A seat outside, if it’s sunny and you’re early enough (there’s not much space inside anyway).
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Lowry & Baker
If you want to do more than a caffeine cut and run, sneak into a space at one of the tables and the staff will bring you own-made granola or pancakes, eggs on sourdough toast and other goodies, piled onto cutesy mismatched vintage crockery. A couple of simple hotplates behind the cake-laden counter do the job of a kitchen, making the beautifully poached eggs on avocado-spread bread with a mound of smoked salmon an even more impressive achievement.
Don't miss: The delicious riffs on reliable dishes – beans and eggs on toast among them.
Brunch for two with service: around £20.
Mac and Wild
If you’re feeling foggy-headed as you step through the door at this machismo-heavy Scottish restaurant, go for the Dirty Scottish breakfast bap – a monstrous sandwich that’s apparently been precision engineered to wipe out hangovers, packing in three versions of pig (bacon, black pudding and a square of ‘lorne’ sausage), plus a fried egg, caramelised onions and a ‘tattie scone’ (like a hash brown). It’s a dense, heavy beast, but there are lighter options too, including smoked salmon with creamy scrambled eggs and the obligatory avo on toast.
Don’t miss: Three types of Bloody Mary – including one with whisky.
Brunch for two with service: around £30 with coffees, or £40 with cocktails.
Malibu Kitchen at The Ned
A slice of California in the City, Malibu Kitchen promotes guilt-free ‘clean eating’ within the swanky surrounds of The Ned hotel/club complex. Their Saturday brunch offer (11am-5pm) takes the best of the rise-and-shine breakfast menu and adds some zesty world-cuisine tempters ranging from sea bass ceviche, ahi tuna poké and sea bream tacos to ‘brick’ chicken with grapes and spicy yoghurt or cod in dashi broth. There’s even a cheeseburger in a potato bun. To drink, think ‘wellness shots’ rather than lethal Bloody Marys.
Don’t miss: The ‘forbidden rice bowl’ with kale, fermented vegetables, almond and basil.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Megan's by the Green
With its fairy lights, paper flowers and pale blue walls, this terribly cute and cosy branch of the Megan’s chain is a rollicking party-friendly local asset. It’s also known as a yummy mummy’s brunch spot with one of the liveliest all-day offers in town – everything from baked ‘green eggs’ and ‘vegan earth bowls’ to half-baked cookie dough topped with pistachios and salted caramel ice cream. On Saturdays and Sundays (2pm-6pm), things get ‘bottomless’ with 90 minutes of Pimm’s, prosecco or Bloody Megans added to the deal.
Don’t miss: Megan’s legendary shakshouka, preferably topped with chorizo.
Brunch for two with service: around £20 (add £18 each for ‘bottomless’ weekend booze).
Milk
If your idea of a gentle awakening in the morning is a nice cup of tea listening to Radio 2, you’d best go elsewhere – you can hear the sound of deep house coming through Milk's open French windows before you reach the Bedford Hill site. The coffee provides a good caffeine kick – Workshop always seems to feature among its suppliers – and the menu lists some interesting hot dishes, such as baked eggs with new-season asparagus.
Don't miss: How about buckwheat pancakes, burnt apricot, apricot kernel, lavender and bitter almond? Eh? EH?
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Modern Pantry
It’s hardly groundbreaking these days, but the fusion food on offer at Anna Hansen’s Clerkenwell gaff is still a delight. Everyday brunch dishes (weekends only) are given a lift thanks to unusual ingredients: the salmon is tea-smoked, the sausages are chorizo, the onglet steak is marinated in miso – even the out-of-this-world cereal is laced with garam masala. Miso, spring onion and chilli waffles; marinated feta with chickpea spring rolls and pickled mushrooms; sides of yuzu hollandaise… this is the kind of brunch you’d never dream about making yourself.
Don't miss: The signature omelette of sugar-cured prawns, with its runny middle and tangy chilli sambal.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Morito
A completely different kettle of salt cod to its sibling in EC1, this branch of Spanish/North African hybrid Morito is an expansive, high-ceilinged concrete-chic space – civilised, minimalist and very cosmopolitan. Their weekend breakfast/brunch is a refreshing change from the usual avo on sourdough clichés, so arrive early for Moroccan pancakes topped with goat’s curd and thyme honey, Turkish menemem eggs with sujuk sausage or the ‘full Catalan’. Excellent breads and pastries too.
Don’t miss: The poached eggs with spinach and chilli butter.
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Mr Bao
Bao buns for brunch? Now there’s an idea! Following the hip trend for pillowy Taiwanese morsels, this pocket-sized eatery from the people behind nearby Miss Tapas offers weekenders a section of witty brunch riffs turned on their head – try the bao benedict with slow-braised pork, wilted spinach, free-range egg and hollandaise in a bun, the mushrooms on toasted bao or the full Taiwanese – a plateful loaded with Taiwanese sausage, spring onion pancake, bacon, a bao bun, Asian beans and spiced eggs.
Don’t miss: The Taiwanese spring onion pancake on its own, with house kimchi, cheddar, an egg (sunny side up) and basil.
Brunch for two with service: around £20. Cocktails from £16 for a ‘bottomless hour’.
Venue says Vegan baos are now on the menu! Our new milk-free buns are available with a variety of vegan-friendly fillings. Come get 'em!
Mud
If you fancy your brekkie sunny side up, this café staffed by proper Aussies makes for a bright start in Tooting. Breakfast or brunch is served until 3pm, and dishes from the short menu tend to be variations on a few key ingredients, such as avocado, bacon, pancakes, and good sourdough bread from the Blackbird Bakery. Smashed avocado is served the Australian way with feta crumbled on top.
Don't miss: Decent coffee is roasted by Ozone, making for an Antipodean wake-up call louder than a didgeridoo.
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
Neptune
An unstuffy delight away from the more straight-laced parts of the fancy Kimpton Fitzroy hotel, this seafood-focussed restaurant keeps things interesting whatever the hour. Brunch is available every day and it’s a mash-up of classic stuff (granola, eggs Benedict etc) with more eclectic ideas: crab omelette, Chinese congee, mackerel with corno peppers – even steak and eggs (with optional foie gras) or duck leg. To drink, splash out on a coffee Negroni, a mezcal-spiked Paloma or a gin fizz.
Don’t miss: The congee with char siu bacon, soy-marinated egg, spring onions and ’nduja XO.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Venue says Our £29 three-course Express Menu is available everyday 5-7pm & 9-10pm. Perfect for a pre/post-theatre stop! Quote Express Menu when booking
Nutbourne
Nutbourne gets its name from the bit of West Sussex where the Gladwin brothers – the guys behind both Rabbit in Chelsea and The Shed in Notting Hill – farm and forage pretty much everything they serve here. For brunch the classics are all present and correct, but with a country twist – so smoked mackerel and poached eggs come with Beatrix Potter radishes for nibbling, and the baked eggs have a meadow's worth of spinach and lovage scattered prettily over them. Green and pleasant indeed.
Don't miss: The drop scone with bacon jam, honeycomb, English strawberries and labneh. Trust us on this one.
Brunch for two with service: around £40.
Oklava
At £20 per person it’s not cheap, but the leisurely sharing brunch at this buzzing Turkish-Cypriot restaurant is worth the splurge. Oklava serves brunch in the style of a smorgasbord, a concept inspired by Sundays in Turkey, where people sit around for hours at tables laden with food. Dish after delicious dish starts with Turkish cheeses, fruit and dreamily light pastries, followed by menemen (spiced baked eggs), and pastirma sausage with fried eggs and house bread. Be warned: you’ll end up eating three meals’ worth of food in one sitting.
Don’t miss: Spreading the delicious medjool-date butter onto the house bread.
Brunch for two with service: around £50.
Pachamama
Bacon and eggs get a revamp at this palace of Peruvian food: at the centre of the brunch menu you’ll find quinoa or sweet-potato waffles topped with an array of options, including crispy rashers and fried eggs sunny-side up. Lighter snacks like the signature ceviche do exist, but brunch here, in all honesty, is about hardcore eating. Other South American twists include pork belly chicharrónes, or perhaps a Peruvian-style jerk chicken with a fiery aji amarillo dip, should you fancy a morning kick up the culo.
Don’t miss: The Peruvian waffles topped with peanut butter, plantain and cacao nibs. Heaven.
Brunch for two with service: around £45.
Parlour Kensal
Here’s the brunch drill at Parlour: show up and place your order, then hit the bread station while you wait. The USP is an unlimited supply of yesterday’s bread for just £1 per person: simply help yourself, have it toasted or plain and take your pick from the various jams and spread on offer. Don’t carb-load too crazily, or you’ll struggle to finish the ensuing brunch dishes, such as hash browns with eggs any style, the bacon bap with Oxford sauce, or the massive (No Subs) Full Parlour Breakfast. Lovely juices and drinks are another plus.
Don’t miss: The double bloody marys (£8 a shot).
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
Pavilion Café
Lucky, lucky ducks. Not only do the web-footed locals of Victoria Park have a gorgeous lake (complete with nesting islands and a pagoda), they also get to snack on some of the best artisan bread of any park café in London. Yards of outdoor tables and smoothly pulled coffees make this a lovely watering hole for humans, too. Calorie-loaded American and British classics are cooked in straightforward style using flavourful ingredients, many of them brought in from Borough Market. Brunch is served all day, every day, 8am-6pm.
Don't miss: Specials such as the Sri Lankan brekkie complete with dhal and hoppers.
Brunch for two with service: around £20.
Pedler
The full English is taken to new heights at this quirky SE15 hangout: the homemade beans are tender and tangy, the sausage has gin in it and the addition of maple-salted butter to go on that toast is frankly outrageous. Some of the alternatives (such as the French toast, with peanut butter, streaky bacon and bananas) are similarly outlandish, but modern classics like shakshuka, eggs Benedict and avo on toast are also excellent.
Don’t miss: Hit the road with a homemade ‘dumpkin’ doughnut, or – if you can face alcohol again by this time – a bottle of local Little Bird gin.
Brunch for two with service: around £35 without cocktails.
Pique-Nique
For breakfast/brunch, read ‘petit dejeuner’ at this deliciously traditional French eatery within a mock-Tudor outhouse on the fringes of Tanner Street Park. Pique-Nique is from the people behind Casse-Croûte, which means it’s ‘parlez français’ all the way when it comes to the food and service – so brush up on your lingo before ordering chausson aux pommes, croque monsieur or an omelette nature. To drink, it has to be café au lait, espresso or jus d’orange presse – s’il vous plait.
Don’t miss: The bread – or, more precisely, the brioche with confiture (preserve) and beurre maison.
Brunch for two with service: around £15.
Plum + Spilt Milk
Located on the first floor of the Great Northern Hotel at King’s Cross station, this sedate railway-themed dining room is not a sanctuary from the bustle below but a civilised spot for weekend brunch – with a bottle of Billecart-Salmon Champagne thrown in. All the classics are here – from eggs benedict and things on toast to fry-ups (meat or veggie), kedgeree and brioche eggy bread with bananas and pecans, along with some restaurant-style dishes (cod with creamed celeriac and steamed mussels, say).
Don’t miss: The prime Mey Selections beef with sauces and sides – if you want to turn brunch into lunch.
Brunch for two with service: Champagne brunch for two £70 (around £40 without fizz).
Pachamama
Bacon and eggs get a revamp at this palace to Peruvian food: at the centre of the brunch menu you’ll find quinoa or sweet-potato waffles topped with crispy rashers and fried eggs sunny-side up. Lighter snacks like the signature ceviche do exist, but brunch here, in all honesty, is about hardcore eating. Other South American twists include a pork belly chicharrón dish and Peruvian-style jerk chicken with a fiery aji amarillo dip, should you fancy a morning kick up the culo.
Don’t miss: Of all the Peruvian waffles, you’d be a fool to not order one topped with peanut butter, plantain and cocoa nibs. Heaven.
Brunch for two with service: around £40.
The Providores & Tapa Room
Upping the ante from the weekday breakfast menu, the Tapa Room’s weekend brunch is an all-round winner. You’ll get decision fatigue from its list of delectable dishes – signatures such as the Turkish eggs are rightly popular, although they’re competing with, say, pulled-lamb burgers with beetroot relish and chimichurri sauce or miso-baked aubergine with pine nuts, dates, feta, crisped buckwheat and tahini yoghurt. Just add groovy chilled beats, laidback service and champagne cocktails.
Don't miss: The grilled chorizo with sweet potato miso hash, soft egg and garlic labne with star anise cashew nut praline.
Brunch for two with service: around £40 (without cocktails).
Riding House Café
This attractive Noho brasserie does a slamming all day brunch menu on weekends. Eggs – Hussar (with tomato, bordelaise sausage, ham, spinach and hollandaise), Florentine, Royale and so on – abound, but so to do classics like chorizo hash, kedgeree and buttermilk pancakes. There are elaborate salads and a Reuben sarnie for the more worthy/adventurous, but truly ostentatious gluttons should cast a beady eye at the Lobster Benedict.
Don't miss: Both French toast and buttermilk pancakes would set any sweet-toothed person up for the day.
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Roka Aldwych
Just like everything else it does, Roka offers a slick and perfectly presented brunch offering, with a scarily tempting option to add unlimited wine. The ‘Han Setto’ menu kicks off with ten sharing dishes – think robata-grilled vegetables with sweet yuzu miso, or flawless sashimi – then glides into your chosen main course, and follows all that with a mighty dessert platter. Arrive hungry and prepare to be wowed – this is fine dining with the air of a party.
Don’t miss: The wine upgrade is a must for those wanting a long-haul brunch. The waiters don’t hold back.
Brunch for two with service: around £130 with wine.
Rovi
Anything connected to Yotam Ottolenghi gets our vote, and this Fitzrovia small-plates goodie is no exception. True to form, warm, buzzy Rovi has a ‘breakfast’ menu, although the line-up screams ‘brunch’ to us: poached eggs with za-atar flatbread and butternut hummus; Iranian fritters with piquillo sauce; green shakshuka with duck egg; jalapeño cornbread with scrambled egg and avocado – plus, of course, pancakes, bircher muesli and toasted banana bread. To drink, you can go ‘hot’ or ‘cold’, ‘alcoholic’ or ’soft’.
Don’t miss: The smoked haddock and Welsh rarebit crumpet with piccalilli.
Brunch for two with service: around £35.
Santo Remedio
Having wobbled in Shoreditch, the current incarnation of Santo Remedio near London Bridge is simply brilliant. Low-lit, inviting and spread over two floors, it seduces punters with easy-listening Latin grooves, flickering tea lights, and some inspired food. Craving brunch? Kick off with some homemade salsa dips or a pot of guacamole (with or without grasshoppers!) before hitting the bigger plates – perhaps chicken mole enchiladas or motuleños (corn tostadas with black beans and fried eggs, plus salsa roja, cotija cheese, grilled bacon and plantains).
Don’t miss: The messy ‘torta ahogada’ – a ‘drowned’ pork belly baguette topped with pink pickled onions.
Brunch for two with service: around £40.
Venue says A vibrant Mexican restaurant with an upstairs tequila and mezcal bar, serving authentic regional Mexican cuisine and cocktails.
Sardine
A small, clean-lined restaurant within a Hoxton gallery space, Sardine marks the debut of ex-Rotorino head chef Alex Jackson – and what a debut! High ceilings, an open kitchen and an intimate, arty vibe all set the scene for brunch with French overtones: here you’ll find chicken livers with bacon and persillade on toast, spinach soup with crème fraîche, sprouting broccoli with salt cod brandade and even a full ‘breakfast cassoulet’ (Toulouse sausage, pork belly, confit duck, black pudding and egg). You can chomp on pain d’epice and French toast with apple and chantilly too.
Don’t miss: The fried Cantal cheese sandwich.
Brunch for two with service: around £30.
Shackfuyu
As part of the funky, riotous Bone Daddies group, Shackfuyu likes to do things differently – and that includes serving a belt-bustingly generous Sunday brunch. In practice, that means a yuzu kosho Bloody Mary or a strawberry bellini on arrival, followed by a choice of Anglo-Asian small plate dishes (burnt cauliflower with jalapeño salsa, crispy duck bun etc) and a single big dish (perhaps grilled salmon with chilli teriyaki) plus a dessert for the table. Wash it all down with bottomless prosecco.
Don’t miss: The buttery kinako ‘French toast’, served with green-tea-flavoured Mr Whippy-style ice cream.
Brunch for two with service: around £80 with unlimited Prosecco.
Smoking Goat
SMOKING GOAT (Shoreditch) [UPDATE]
This fiery Thai barbecue restaurant does brunch till 4pm at the weekends, but not as you know it. Set in a big, bright former pub on Shoreditch High Street, Smoking Goat is thick with the scent of curry sauce, saffron eggs and stir-fried greens. Sit up at the bar overlooking the central open kitchen and watch the signature rotis being cooked from scratch, then stuffed with aubergine and egg, smoked jowl, or beef sausage. Eat ’em with your hands, by the way, and don’t be afraid to get egg on your face.
Don’t miss: ‘America Eats its Young’ – a take on Bloody Mary that comes spiked with fish sauce!
Brunch for two with service: around £25.
Snaps & Rye
This lovely Danish restaurant features a short brunch menu that ranges from familiar staples (granola, smoked salmon with scrambled eggs, and, of course, Danish pastries) to some fairly unusual options (think rarebit on rye bread with Danish cheese, or veggie kedgeree with nori and cumin salt). Coffees from Nude sometimes include a liquorice latte – a nod in the direction of Denmark's favourite sweet. Brunch is served until 3pm Tuesday-Sunday.
Don't miss: