London’s best brunches

February 2019: We’ve added 24 brunch spots, although three really stand out as all-round stars: Apres Food Co in Clerkenwell (clever gluten-free cooking), Malibu Kitchen at the Ned (clean eating California-style) and Rovi in Fitzrovia (the latest venture from Yotam Ottolenghi). Others deserving an honourable mention include the Tom Dixon-designed Coal Office in King’s Cross and Sri Lankan hit Hoppers’ second branch on Wigmore Street. Of course, every ’hood has its favourite haunts, but Peckham promises more than its share of rich brunch pickings: African small-plates star Kudu and Levan, the fun sibling of Brixton’s Salon, to name just two.

Brunch in London is bigger than ever. You can barely set foot out your front door at the weekend without stumbling across a steaming pan of shakshuka or finding the waft of waffles in the air. So let us guide you to the best spots in town for a kick-ass weekend brunch in London, from boozy bottomless brunches to traditional Full English fry-ups and even New York-style feasts, you can start off your weekend in style. Heck, it might even be better than breakfast.