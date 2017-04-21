City envy: we want flying cakes like Tokyo

There’s no keeping Dominique Ansel down. Or his edible creations, for that matter – because the Willy Wonka-esque inventor of the cronut is now selling flying cakes in Tokyo.

‘Zero Gravity’ cakes, which went on sale two weeks ago, are the stuff of dreams: featherweight sponges that are so light, they’re served to customers inside helium balloons. (Better keep this one from the ‘We Want Plates’ brigade.) When the balloons burst, you can wolf down the honey and vanilla chiffons – if they don’t fall to the floor in the process. Which is all part of the fun, apparently.

They’re exclusive to Ansel’s new shop in Tokyo’s historic Mitsukoshi Ginza department store, and sell for the equivalent of just over £7 a pop (pardon the pun). Is it a gimmick? Sure, but there’s no denying it: Monsieur Ansel is taking baking to new heights.

They may not be airborne, but here are London’s best cakes.