Colin the Caterpillar got a Halloween makeover and it’s terrifying

I'm sorry, the old Colin the Caterpillar Cake can't come to the phone right now...

Why?

Oh, 'cause he's dead ☎️ pic.twitter.com/CJNZ2jFxi4 — Aloha Lola Cards (@AlohaLolaCards) September 10, 2017

Everyone’s favourite novelty cake has been given a weird new look for Halloween, and it’s making us feel afraid. Colin’s happy little face and cheeky little tongue have been replaced by a sinister smile and fangs. His body is drizzled with a red, blood-like substance and he’s wearing strange black booties. We also think he looks fatter than usual in some pictures, but that may be an optical illusion. His wife, Connie the Caterpillar, doesn’t seem to have been given the same treatment. Which is a relief in a way, and also potentially a bit sexist.

Like cakes? Check out our roundup of the best bakeries in London.