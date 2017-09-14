  • Blog
Colin the Caterpillar got a Halloween makeover and it’s terrifying

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday September 14 2017, 5:34pm

Everyone’s favourite novelty cake has been given a weird new look for Halloween, and it’s making us feel afraid. Colin’s happy little face and cheeky little tongue have been replaced by a sinister smile and fangs. His body is drizzled with a red, blood-like substance and he’s wearing strange black booties. We also think he looks fatter than usual in some pictures, but that may be an optical illusion. His wife, Connie the Caterpillar, doesn’t seem to have been given the same treatment. Which is a relief in a way, and also potentially a bit sexist.

Like cakes? Check out our roundup of the best bakeries in London.

 

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

