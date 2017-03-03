Combine melted cheese and wine at Wine & Rind’s new Sunday sessions

Have all your cheese and wine fantasies fulfilled in one sweet Sunday night session this weekend. Wine & Rind Raclette Night launches this Sunday at Sager & Wilde Paradise Row, where hip cheesemonger Holly Chaves will be adding some cool edge to the gooey Swiss cheese trend that’s oozing its way across London right now.

Wine & Rind will be a weekly Sunday mash-up of the two best things in life (cheese and wine, keep up!), coming in the spring to Tottenham Green Market and a changing roster of London bars and restaurants. But the first event kicks off at Sager & Wilde restaurant on Paradise Row this Sunday March 5 from 6pm.

Expect a giant melted raclette wheel made by London Bridge cheese fiends Kappacasein, served up with pink fir potatoes, pickles and – for extra added hubba-hubba – white truffle. And of course, some classy-as-hell New World wines will be served on the side. You may have to get rolled into work on Monday, but it’ll be totally worth it.

To book a table for Wine & Rind contact the restaurant on hello@sagerandwilde.com.

Crazy for cheese? Check these places out.