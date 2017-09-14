Commuters are getting angry about the ‘green lanes’ on the tube

Way, way back in July we told you about the ‘green lanes’ that TfL is trialling to combat congestion on tube platforms. Pretty reasonable, you’d think. But now one rebellious commuter has dared to hit back via social media and, like some tube-based ‘Spartacus’ remake, Londoners are rallying to his cause.

North Londoner Daniel Ayers complained on Twitter that by showing amateurs where the doors would open, the green paint had ruined his ‘personal tube platform expertise and competitive commuting advantage’. He’s since been retweeted more than 12,000 times.

20yrs of personal tube platform expertise and competitive commuting advantage rendered useless by some green paint. pic.twitter.com/d56ok8Kssg — Daniel Ayers (@yodaniel) 12 September 2017

In a follow-up tweet Daniel did add that ‘it’s probably a sensible thing to trial for a station with lots of tourists’ – so he’s probably not all that pissed off about the whole thing.

However, if you do find yourself getting furious about the paint then take a deep breath and remember: it’s only a trial, and it’s only happening at one station on the whole tube network, so all you hardcore commuters out there still have a competitive edge at the other 269. (Hint: look at the yellow line.)