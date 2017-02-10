Cor blimey! Michael Caine is starring in a film about the Hatton Garden robbery

Would you Adam and Eve it? Michael Caine is in talks to play a pension-age cockney robber planning one last job in a new film based on the notorious Hatton Garden heist.

According to Deadline, the film will be based on the 2015 raid in which criminals – three of them pensioners – stole £10 million worth of jewels and cash in London's famous jewellery district. Nicknamed the ‘Bad Grandpa’ gang, they burrowed through thick concrete into a vault containing safety deposit boxes over Easter weekend.

Caine has made no secret of the fact that he’d like to appear in a film about the burglary, telling Sky News last year that he’d sign up ‘in an instant’.

‘That story, the four guys in Hatton Garden, they are very, very tough’, he added. Fellow diamond geezers Ray Winstone, Jim Broadbent and Michael Gambon are also rumoured to be involved in the film, which is set to start filming in spring.

Caine, 83, is likely to play Brian Reader, who was 76 at the time of the raid, and who later took police to a cemetery in Edmonton, north London, where he’d buried his share of the loot.

