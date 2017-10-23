Could Lupita Nyong’o play Grace Jones in a biopic movie?

Time Out London chatted to the iconic Grace Jones for this week’s issue of the magazine. The chat spanned everything from meeting the Queen to raving at festivals. One particularly juicy moment? When Grace chatted about her plans for the next year.

As well as explaining that she’s hoping to release an album that’s been five years in the making, the singer said she hoped to make a film of her autobiography ‘I’ll Never Write My Memoirs’. She added: ‘I’ve been asked by Hollywood people, so I think with the right director it could happen. Who would play me? Well, people have suggested Lupita Nyong’o.’

Only time will tell if this project ever actually happens, but we really hope it does.

