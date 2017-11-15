Covent Garden Christmas lights are GO

The air may have only just settled after Bonfire Night, but London’s skies are sparkling again.

With the Oxford Street Christmas lights already ablaze, Covent Garden was given the old switcheroo last night, turning its already charming cobbled streets into a veritable winter wonderland complete with trees, mistletoe chandeliers and Rudolph.

Children In Need’s main man (bear) Pudsey was on hand to press the button – along with Kylie Minogue and the cast of ‘42nd Street’, who took care of the musical entertainment. Watch our video for a first look at the lights in all their twinkling glory.

Still not had your festive fix? Why not head down to one of these Christmassy events?