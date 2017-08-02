Crochet your cat some pom-poms at Knitting Kittens

Kittens! Knitting! Prosecco! Cake!

All of these things will feature heavily at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home next week, during an evening of special knitting workshops to celebrate International Cat Day on Tuesday August 8. At the Knitting Kittens event, hosted in partnership with LoveKnitting, visitors can learn how to weave like a pro from the experts, with the highlight being a session on making cat pom-poms.

You didn’t know your cat needed pom-poms until you read that sentence, did you? But now it seems far more important than, say, cat food or even food for yourself. And if you don’t have a moggy of your own, just make some for another cat – pom-poms are clearly something that every self-respecting feline should own.

As with any good knitting workshop, there’ll be cake and prosecco, too, as if you needed any more convincing.

It’s not just about pom-poms and fizz, though. The event is also raising awareness about the centre currently being at full capacity, as the numbers of visitors wanting to re-home a cat fall during the summer. To help the cause, visitors to Knitting Kittens will also be able to meet some of Battersea’s impossibly adorable kitties.

Be prepared for your heart to melt, as you suddenly realise that your tiny little bedsit can easily accommodate six or seven kittens (no, don’t get seven kittens) and a lot of pom-poms. Luckily, the charity’s staff will be on hand to advise and explain the rigorous re-homing procedure to make sure that their furry citizens go to the most suitable homes and owners.

