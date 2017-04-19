Cult noodle-maker Adam Rawson is opening a pop-up in Islington

Hot on the heels of his sell-out Sakura pop-up at Borough Wines, mega-chef Adam Rawson is back with a snazzy sounding ramen pop-up, entitled #Rawmen. Yes, that hashtag is part of the name.

He’s bedding up at Borough Wines again, but this time in the Essex Road branch’s Brewery Below nano-brewery. From April 20 – for two weeks only and at a set £25 a head – he’ll be cooking up a menu featuring starters of cucumber tsukemono (aka pickles) and fried kaarage chicken with yuzu mayo (kerching!); mains of 18-hour pork broth ramen and soy-based miso ramen; and a sancho-pepper-inflected milk cheesecake. Yes? YES. There will, of course, given the setting, be superlative booze on hand, sake cocktails included.

Rawson himself? Having previously done time under kitchen heavyweights Nuno Mendes, Claude Bosi and Gordon Ramsay (rather him than us), he was head chef at super-duper Peruvian joint Pachamama in Marylebone before cutting loose early last year, and was voted the Young British Foodies’ Chef of the Year in 2015. In other words, he’s a textbook ‘one to watch’.

The #Rawmen Ramen Bar is at Borough Wines & Beers (344a Essex Road, N1 3PD) from Thursday April 20 – Saturday April 29. Get yourself to the Borough Wines site for tickets.

Ramen? Yah man. Check out our rundown of London’s best bowls.