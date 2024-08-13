There are few dishes that capture hearts and imagination quite like ramen does. For those wanting a crash course in what constitutes an iconic bowl of ramen, we recommend a screening of the iconic 1985 film Tampopo. If you’re looking for a more hands-on approach, you can also check out the best examples of the dish that can be found in London.

Ramen is a soup-based noodle dish, and a truly exceptional bowl requires careful coordination to assemble the component parts together; toppings to retain their texture, the thin, alkaline wheat noodles to maintain a springy consistency, and for the seasoned broth to provide a complex foundation for the entire meal to rest on. This is no mean feat for a fast-food dish that is meant to be eaten rapidly. What differentiates ramen from other Japanese or Asian noodle dishes is the noodle itself, which is made with lye water, which gives its distinctive colour and texture.

Different regions in Japan have their own varieties and specialties of broths and toppings. The soup bases are flavoured with sauces (or tare), most commonly salt (shio), soy sauce (shoyu) and miso. One popular regional variation is the Hakata tonkotsu ramen, where pork bones are boiled for an extended period of time to produce a creamier, cloudier stock. We are spoilt for choice when it comes to variety, and fans of ‘tsukemen’ (ramen noodles with a dipping sauce) and ‘hiyashi chūka’ (a chilled ramen dish perfect for summer) will find something here to satiate their cravings, too.

Erin Niimi Longhurst is a British/Japanese author, and her books include ‘Japonisme’, ‘Omoiyari’, and ‘A Little Book of Japanese Contentments’. Her work is influenced by her dual heritage, and focuses on her passion for food, wellbeing, and culture.

RECOMMENDED: London's best Japanese restaurants.