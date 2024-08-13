Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Kanada-Ya
Photo: Kanada-Ya
Photo: Kanada-Ya

London’s best ramen restaurants

Whether you’re after Tokyo shoyu or creamy tonkotsu, there’s a delicious bowl waiting for you

Erin Niimi Longhurst
Written by Erin Niimi Longhurst
Contributor
Advertising

There are few dishes that capture hearts and imagination quite like ramen does. For those wanting a crash course in what constitutes an iconic bowl of ramen, we recommend a screening of the iconic 1985 film Tampopo. If you’re looking for a more hands-on approach, you can also check out the best examples of the dish that can be found in London. 

Ramen is a soup-based noodle dish, and a truly exceptional bowl requires careful coordination to assemble the component parts together; toppings to retain their texture, the thin, alkaline wheat noodles to maintain a springy consistency, and for the seasoned broth to provide a complex foundation for the entire meal to rest on. This is no mean feat for a fast-food dish that is meant to be eaten rapidly. What differentiates ramen from other Japanese or Asian noodle dishes is the noodle itself, which is made with lye water, which gives its distinctive colour and texture.

Different regions in Japan have their own varieties and specialties of broths and toppings. The soup bases are flavoured with sauces (or tare), most commonly salt (shio), soy sauce (shoyu) and miso. One popular regional variation is the Hakata tonkotsu ramen, where pork bones are boiled for an extended period of time to produce a creamier, cloudier stock. We are spoilt for choice when it comes to variety, and fans of ‘tsukemen’ (ramen noodles with a dipping sauce) and ‘hiyashi chūka’ (a chilled ramen dish perfect for summer) will find something here to satiate their cravings, too.

Erin Niimi Longhurst is a British/Japanese author, and her books include ‘Japonisme’, ‘Omoiyari’, and ‘A Little Book of Japanese Contentments’. Her work is influenced by her dual heritage, and focuses on her passion for food, wellbeing, and culture.

RECOMMENDED: London's best Japanese restaurants. 

The best ramen in London

1. Monohon Ramen

  • Japanese
  • Old Street
Monohon Ramen
Monohon Ramen
Photo: Monohon

The trickiest part of a bowl of ramen to replicate in the UK are the noodles itself – the water here is harder, making for a stiffer dough, and getting it right can be an uphill battle. Monohon have managed to get the balance right, and this modestly sized counter-seat restaurant by Old Street is a worthy homage to ‘the real thing’ (the name of the establishment colloquially in Japanese). They’ve got the classics, like tonkotsu year-round and ‘hiyashi chuka’ (chilled ramen) in the summer, but it’s the unique variations like the mentaiko cream ramen (spicy marinated cod roe topping) that Japanese food aficionados geek out over.

Time Out tip Unlike many places, Monohon charge extra for an egg on top of your ramen. Don’t forget the egg! The mentaiko cream ‘mazemen’, a soupless ramen dish you mix together at the table is also worth ticking off your list at least once.

2. Kinoya

  • Shopping
  • Toys and games
  • Knightsbridge
Kinoya
Kinoya
Photograph: Courtesy Kinoya

Kinoya is not the most ‘authentic’ ramen experience. The luxury surroundings are the first giveaway. Located in the gorgeously renovated Harrods Dining Hall, it’s a far cry from the casual cheap-and-cheerful ramen counters you might come across while travelling. But while not ‘traditional’, it celebrates and reimagines the dish in a way that does it justice, and most of the menu is halal, which opens it up to diners that might usually find it tricky to enjoy this cuisine. The rich and decadent duck ramen is a particular stand-out, served with confit duck on the side, and the slow-cooked shio chicken paitan ramen is fantastic for those who like a lighter flavour. It’s the priciest option on this list, but masterfully done.

Time Out tip Izakaya-style side dishes such as tsukune (chicken meatballs), miso aubergine and burnt butter scallops are worth a separate nod.

Advertising

3. Shoryu Kensington

  • Japanese
  • Kensington
Shoryu Kensington
Shoryu Kensington
Photo: Steven Joyce

Creamy Tonkotsu-style ramen originated in Hakata, Fukuoka, on the island of Kyushu in southern Japan. Boiling pork bones for a long period of time gives the ramen stock a thick, rich savouriness, differentiating it from other regional varieties by making it more opaque. The founder of the Shoryu ramen franchise is also behind the UK’s most famous Japanese food hall Japan Centre, and is a good place to start if you’re looking to familiarise yourself with the dish. A wide selection of cocktails, multiple locations and a really top-quality tonkotsu broth make it a reliable and comforting option for ramen in the capital.

Time Out tip Shop around for deals - you can get extras if you time it right, like buns on Monday and wings on Wednesdays, as well as taking advantage of their frequent Happy Hour and Early Bird Special offers.

4. Ramo Ramen

  • Filipino
  • Soho
Ramo Ramen
Ramo Ramen
Photograph: Ramo Ramen

Ramo Ramen takes a classic Japanese staple and gives it a Filipino-fusion twist, resulting in dishes that incorporate ingredients like coconut milk, tamarind and oxtail in refreshing and innovative ways. It’s a fun option if you’re looking for something novel and on-trend, and is another great option for those who keep halal. The Oxtail Kare Kare, with its peanut beef broth and the ramen Sinigang are just some of novel reimaginings that can be found in this Soho noodle bar.

Time Out tip The shrimp dumplings on the starter menu come with a seriously addictive miso bechamel sauce. Paired with the thick, pandesal garlic bread, it’s like a delicious fusion fondue and a great opening act.

Advertising

5. Kanada-Ya

  • Japanese
  • St Giles
Kanada-Ya
Kanada-Ya
Photo: Kanada-Ya

The St Giles street location was the first London outpost for Kanada-Ya, an award-winning ramen joint from Japan founded by an ex-professional athlete after his sporting career came to an end. The success of the establishment is attributed to its ‘secret sauce’, and while the tonkotsu-style broth is undeniably fantastic, Kanada-Ya’s strong point is their toppings. Their deliciously succulent chashu pork and eggs in particular, both of which are marinated perfectly. They’re also one of the places that consistently gets the firmness of their noodles spot on, and you can choose to have yours served firm, regular or soft.

Time Out tip Order the spicy yuzu paste on the side, so you can have some with your ramen if you so wish (or with your karaage fried chicken or gyoza sides, too).

6. Menya Ramen House

Menya Ramen House
Menya Ramen House
Photo: Time Out

If you’re looking for a long, overdue catch up with a big group of mates, then ramen probably isn’t the right dish for the job. It’s best eaten fairly quickly, so the noodles don’t get soggy and the soup doesn’t get too cold. In fact, the optimal way is to go somewhere utilitarian in its approach. It’s a dish best enjoyed when you’re eating alone, so you’re not distracted from the task at hand. Menya in Bloomsbury is decidedly bare bones and no-frills in its approach. It’s simple, casual, and offers a really, really good bowl of ramen. The Korean influences are apparent – the kimchi and sundubu ramens are of particular note – and they claim to have the longest cooking time for the broth (48 hours) that I’ve found in London so far.

Time Out tip If you can handle your spice, the chilli broth options at Menya are highly recommended. The sundubu (soft tofu) helps to mellow it out. Menya is alo one of those places that still prefers cash payment.

Advertising

7. Tenmaru

  • Japanese
  • Finsbury Park
Tenmaru
Tenmaru
Photo: Tenmaru

Tenmaru in Finsbury Park has an informal, izakaya-style feel to it, but the menu features unusual and surprising dishes including lemon ramen, basil ramen and a tori paitan (ramen with a creamy chicken base). A fantastic choice for vegetarians and vegans who have multiple noodle dishes to choose from, this often overlooked ramen bar opened a second, more centrally located location in Oxford Circus in 2023. A large selection of appetisers like yamitsuki cabbage (cabbage salad), and cheese mochi potato means it suits herbivores and carnivores alike.

Time Out tip The lemon ramen truly is one of London’s most unique and unusual takes on the dish.

8. Heddon Yokocho

  • Japanese
  • Regent Street
Heddon Yokocho
Heddon Yokocho
Heddon Yokocho

In just the same way that different regions of Italy have their own pasta, different Japanese cities and prefectures have their own local varieties of ramen. Sapporo in the north is home to a miso-based ramen, whereas Tokyo’s shoyu (soy sauce) broth has a more translucent finish than you might find in the tonkotsu broths found in Kyushu in the south. London is abundant with a selection of tonkotsu places, so trying some other regional ramens is definitely worth considering. Heddon Yokocho is a kitschy, retro inspired one-stop shop for all things regional ramen. It’s a great place to try lots of different regional varieties under the same roof, such as the tantan men (sesame based broth) and the Sapporo miso ramen.

Time Out tip Keep an eye out for the ‘retro ramen’ offers on Mondays and Tuesdays, where you can get a bowl of ramen for £9.99.

Advertising

9. Seto

  • Japanese
  • Camden Town
Seto
Seto
©Celia Plender

This family-run restaurant in Camden has a deeply cosy and comforting atmosphere and prides itself on offering good, home-cooked Japanese meals. In contrast to most of the other restaurants on this list, it’s a Japanese restaurant with ramen on the menu, rather than purely a ramen joint, which makes it a good option if you’re with a group where not everyone is craving noodles. The shoyu and miso ramens are delicious and incredibly reasonable, and they have a nice selection of nigiri and sashimi as well.

Time Out tip This low-key restaurant can get busy very quickly, so it's worth calling ahead to book (they don’t take online bookings!)

10. Hakata Ramen + Bar

  • Japanese
  • Bermondsey
  • price 1 of 4
Hakata Ramen + Bar
Hakata Ramen + Bar
Photo: Katsu Co ltd

Bermondsey’s Hakata is somewhat reminiscent of a speakeasy-style bar, with the cocktails having almost equal billing to the food menu in terms of curation and choice. Hakata is the best option in London for those on a gluten free diet, as they have a konjac noodle substitution available for most of the ramen bowls. The tebasaki wings, selection of sakes, craft beers and cocktails also make it a good choice for an informal date night if you’re willing to brave communal and bar seating or risk having to wait for a table as they don’t take bookings.

Time Out tip Keep an eye out for seasonal happy hour offerings such as 2-for-1 on cocktails.

Advertising

11. Tokoton

Tokoton
Tokoton
Photo: Tokoton

For every ramen and donburi (rice bowl) dish on the menu at Tokoton in Elephant and Castle they have a vegan equivalent, and they also specialise in classic shoyu (soy sauce) and miso ramen. The vegan kuromayu black ramen with Japanese roasted garlic oil is undoubtedly the best thing on the menu, and a good selection of sakes make this Japanese-owned trendy and cool bar a great addition to the neighbourhood.

Time Out tip Cauliflower karaage (deep fried cauliflower) and the spicy kara uma cabbage salad are not to be overlooked when it comes to side dishes.

12. Ichikokudo

Hokkaido ramen is underrepresented in London, where Tonkotsu-broth based establishments seem to reign supreme, so Ichikokudo is a welcome addition. Their broths are made with chicken instead of pork, which gives them a more delicate finish in comparison to the creamier and heavier broths you might find elsewhere. While the Sapporo butter ramen offering hasn’t made it over here yet (as it has done at Ichikokudo’s other locations in Asia), the chicken chashu and beef ramen are worth sampling to get a taste of what ramen is like in northern Japan.

Time Out tip The ‘onsen’ egg, poached at a low temperature adds an almost custard-like texture to the ramen topping, and is an ideal accompaniment to make the lighter chicken broth a little richer.

Advertising

13. Ippudo Canary Wharf

  • Japanese
  • Canary Wharf
Ippudo Canary Wharf
Ippudo Canary Wharf

The original Hakata Ippudo opened in Fukuoka in the mid-1980s, and has since grown to become a global brand with a wide reaching international presence. As a result, they are able to consistently deliver their distinctive ramen offerings around the world, by using wheat varieties cultivated specifically for them. They have four London outposts, with three concentrated in and around Soho, but the Canary Wharf location serves as a convenient location for office workers looking for a speedy lunch.

Time Out tip Go for the ‘karaka-men’ spicy miso ramen, which nicely offsets the creaminess of the tonkotsu broth.

14. Tonkotsu

  • Japanese
  • Soho
Tonkotsu
Tonkotsu
© Ming Tang-Evans

With sixteen locations throughout London, it’s safe to say that Tonkotsu has its fair share of supportive customers. In addition to their staple dishes they have a frequently changing seasonal menu, and their set lunch is among some of the best value meals in town; a ramen, side and drink for £9.95. They have a dedicated kids’ menu, too, making it ideal for a meal with little ones.

Time Out tip Tonkotsu produce their own range of fantastic chilli oils and ketchup, which you can pick up at any of their locations.

Advertising

15. Bone Daddies

  • Japanese
  • Victoria
Bone Daddies
Bone Daddies
Photo: Bone Daddies

Bone Daddies purport to infuse ‘rock n roll’ spirit into their ramen, inspired by the Japanese rockabilly scene. The sister restaurant of Shackfuyu and Flesh & Buns, their approach to ramen – Japanese classics reimagined with a Western twist – comes across in dishes such as their ‘buffalo ramen’ (ramen with buffalo fried chicken and American cheese), black pepper wings and katsu curry tater tots.

Time Out tip Check out their monthly specials, which regularly include collaborations with other movers and shakers in the London food scene.

Recommended
    London for less
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.