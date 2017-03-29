Dalston Roof Park is re-opening for another summer of fun

Listen up, party people! Dalston Roof Park is back for a seventh summer, opening up its doors for another season of great music, food and booze high above E8.

So far it’s been announced that Rinse FM, Avant Garde, Into the Woods, CTRL Sound, House of Disco and many more will be bringing the fun to the rooftop bar. One-off performances, showcases and secret gigs are all in the works, too.

This year there’s also a snazzy new retractable roofing system in place to allow parties to go ahead, despite London’s changeable skies, and a new tiki bar with summery cocktails.

To get revellers warmed up for the summer ahead, a pre-party will be taking place on Friday April 14 featuring Roy Davis Jr playing an extended set and free drinks for a limited time.

Although music will be a major focus, weekdays at the venue will also see comedy gigs, poetry readings, yoga classes and film screenings taking place, while exhibitions can be found in The Print House Gallery and in the venue’s secret WW2 basement, The Bunker.

The pre-party will take place on Fri Apr 14. Book in advance here. Dalston Roof Park re-opens on Saturday April 29. See the Dalston Roof Park website for details.

Also! Pergola on the Roof is returning to west London this summer.