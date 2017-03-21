Pergola on the Roof is returning to west London this summer

We might have to wait a few more months but summer is coming (eventually, we hope) – and you know what summer in London means? Doing things on rooftops, obviously. So it’s music to our ears that Pergola on the Roof, the rooftop restaurant on top of the old BBC Television Centre building in White City, is back in town for another summer of food, booze and good vibes.

The pop-up launched last year as a Mediterranean-inspired pergola, before being transformed into a Nordic forest for winter. It re-opens for summer on May 3, and this time it’ll be inspired by The Hamptons, a US seaside escape that’s popular with New Yorkers – bringing the east end of Long Island to west London.

There’ll be two bars and four restaurants, including Breddos Tacos, 8 Hoxton Square, Salt ’n’ Sauce and burger pros Patty & Bun. As well as plenty of food and booze, the space will be decked out with palm trees and 13-person day beds (!), which will be available to book. Now all we need is some of that Hamptons sunshine.

Multi-Storey Car Park, Television Centre, Wood Lane, W12 7RJ. Opens May 3. Wednesday – Sunday.

