Délicieux! Get free cake and croissants at Konditor & Cook and Paul tomorrow

It’s Bastille Day tomorrow, in case you hadn’t heard. Which, apparently, is reason enough for restaurants, bars, bakeries and bistros to give away free food, French or no. PR-driven overkill, perhaps, but are we complaining? We are not.

Next on the list are the good folks at both upmarket French café chain Paul (who are chucking out free croissants) and ace British cake specialists Konditor & Cook (who’ll be slinging 500 free slices of cake across their various shops). The giveaways work thus:

To get your maw round a croissant, simply don some blue and white stripes, stroll into any branch of Paul, shout ‘Bonjour Paul!’ at the cashier and – ta da! – a croissant for you. Easy.

Things at Konditor & Cook are slightly more convoluted (but only just). All you need to do is Tweet, Facebook or Instagram a pic of yourself tomorrow, using the #LetThemEatCake hashtag and @-ing Konditor & Cook in to the post). Then pop into any K&C branch and claim your bounty. Be quick though! There are only 500 slices going, and that Curly Wurly cake is TRES BON.

To find branches of both joints, check out the Konditor & Cook and Paul websites.

