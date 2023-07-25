London’s best French restaurants

Bouchon Racine comes with history, baggage and devoted fans, especially of chef Henry Harris. The menu is unashamedly French, with humble roots and an emphasis on hearty food. A ‘bouchon’ is a type of restaurant found in Lyon that historically catered to workers, and remains focused on the idea of relaxed conviviality, which captures Bouchon Racine perfectly. Bouchon Racine’s offerings are written on a blackboard and change often. But there are a number of staples, such as jambon de noir de bigorre, a cured meat from a heritage breed of black pigs near the Pyrénés, which had an almost smoky flavour and fat that melted in the mouth.