best restaurants in london bridge, casse croute
© Jessica Long

London’s best French restaurants

From haute cuisine institutions to neighbourhood bistros, these French restaurants in London will make you go 'ooh la la!'

Leonie Cooper
For centuries, French cuisine has been considered the world's very best: and although that golden crown has slipped somewha, French-accented cuisine is now having a decided resurgance in popularity. Its emphasis on technique and ingredients-first approach make it hard to beat when you fancy feasting on something rich, complex, and unimpeachably lavish. So whether you want an old-school onion soup or an elaborate, immaculately concieved dish served up with undeniable je ne sais quoi, we've got you covered. Here’s our pick of the best bistros, brasseries and fine-dining spots in London spanning every budget, with everything from Michelin-star restaurants to petit back-alley bistros and chic cafes making an appearance.

Recommended: Here are London's best restaurants

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

The best French restaurants in London

Bouchon Racine
Simon Brown Photography

1. Bouchon Racine

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Farringdon

Bouchon Racine comes with history, baggage and devoted fans, especially of chef Henry Harris. The menu is unashamedly French, with humble roots and an emphasis on hearty food. A ‘bouchon’ is a type of restaurant found in Lyon that historically catered to workers, and remains focused on the idea of relaxed conviviality, which captures Bouchon Racine perfectly. Bouchon Racine’s offerings are written on a blackboard and change often. But there are a number of staples, such as jambon de noir de bigorre, a cured meat from a heritage breed of black pigs near the Pyrénés, which had an almost smoky flavour and fat that melted in the mouth. 

 

Read review
Casse-Croûte
Jessica Long

2. Casse-Croûte

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Bermondsey

A teasing shot of warm, villagey France in Bermondsey, this infectiously cosy eatery works to a daily blackboard menu of boldly chosen, smartly executed bourgeois classics scrawled up in the native tongue. There are just three choices per course, but prices are sensible and flavours are true (rillettes de saumon followed by herbed lamb, say). You can even come here for plates of cheese and charcuterie. Either way, you’ll leave feeling oh-so-satisfied.

Read more
Otto's Restaurant
Photograph: Nic Crilly- Hargrave

3. Otto's Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Gray’s Inn Road
  • price 2 of 4

A loving tribute to la vielle France near Russell Square, Otto Tepasse’s restaurant dishes up fancy food against a charmingly affectionate backdrop of statuettes, vintage lights and velvet banquettes. Pride of place goes to the canard à la presse – a nineteenth-century speciality that involves extracting the juices from the carcass with a special silver press. Alternatively, step back in time for roasted French boudin, frogs legs with snails, or lobster soufflé.    

Read more
Book online
Brasserie Zédel
Zedel

4. Brasserie Zédel

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Piccadilly Circus

Big-ticket dining just off Piccadilly Circus, this homage to the grand Parisian brasserie is a huge art deco set-up that attracts all-comers out for a good time. Affordable French staples are the big draw and the set menu is always a winner: think steak haché with frites followed by chocolate caramel tart. Otherwise, dip into the carte for steak tartare, choucroute, tarte au citron, plus a surprisingly wide choice of veggie options. 

Read more
Book online
Upstairs at the French House
Photograph: The French House

5. Upstairs at the French House

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Located above the French House pub (a die-hard boho Soho watering hole with its own house rules), this teeny dining room is now home to chef Neil Borthwick, who runs the show with considerable brio. Forget artsy flourishes: this is seasonal, gutsy, stripped-back food with proper Gallic overtones – plus brilliant cheeses and desserts.    

Read more
Chez Bruce
Photograph: Johnny Jones / Alamy Stock Photo

6. Chez Bruce

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Wandsworth
  • price 4 of 4

Bruce Poole’s tastefully stylish gaff may have a Michelin gong to its name, but it’s still Wandsworth’s favourite neighbourhood restaurant – a place where you can enjoy polished French-inspired food without the fawning service or killer prices of some other lauded establishments. Expect big-boned seasonal flavours along the lines of deep-fried calf’s brains with sauce gribiche, morteau sausage and celeriac, backed by a wonderfully whiffy cheeseboard and a stonking 600-bin wine list.

Read more
Soif
© Rob Greig

7. Soif

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Clapham Junction
  • price 3 of 4

Soif is très jolie – the kind of neighbourhood bistro you’d expect in rural France rather than Battersea Rise. There’s also a subtle whiff of mid-century Parisian cool about the place, while the food is a mix of pure-bred charcuterie, deftly cooked Gallic staples (excellent steak frites) and keenly priced rotisserie chicken and chips on Mondays. Soif’s trump card, however, is its huge list of organic and terroir-led natural wines served in delicate glassware.  

Read more
Book online
Le Relais de Venise l'Entrecôte

8. Le Relais de Venise l'Entrecôte

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Marylebone
  • price 2 of 4

Born in Paris back in 1959, this mini chain of no-bookings, no-choice steakhouses knows how to pack ’em in. As always, dinner comprises a dressed green salad with walnut and mustard vinaigrette followed by the signature steak dished up in two whopper servings with divine fries and a secret sauce. Also save room for one of the standout desserts, especially the mindblowing praline ice cream. Cheap house wine is a bonus. 

Read more
Pavyllon
Pavyllon

9. Pavyllon

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Park Lane
  • price 4 of 4

Yannick Alléno is the second most-awarded Michelin star chef that’s ever donned whites, but despite global renown and decades in the business, Pavyllon is his first ever London restaurant. Unsurprisingly, considering the location and name above the door, his French classics made with the best British ingredients are eye-wateringly expensive. But if you have the cash to splash, then the likes of steamed cheddar soufflé with watercress coulis and bacon butter or king crab in farmhouse cream infused with blackcurrant sage in a kombu broth are unlike anything you've ever tasted before.

Read review
Balthazar
Balthazar

10. Balthazar

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Covent Garden

Brassy, energetic and classily cosmopolitan, this NYC import mixes Gallic joie de vivre with snappy US customer service in a glammed-up setting of red leather banquettes, antique mirrored walls and mosaic floors. Manhattan meets Montmartre on an all-day menu that’s just the ticket for a special night out – we love the onion soup and the signature Balthazar breads are unmissable.

Read more
Book online
Story Cellar
Story Cellar

11. Story Cellar

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Seven Dials
  • price 3 of 4

Tom Sellers charcoal-hued, marble-clad venue just off Seven Dials is inspired by the rotisseries and brasseries of Paris. Here you’ll find classics like spit-roasted whole chicken, steak with Bernaise sauce, buttered greens, slabs of seasonal terrine and brown sugar bruleé. Sit at the counter to feel the flush of the wood-fired grills and hear the sizzle of chicken skin crisping, as birds rotate on thick metal skewers.

Read review
Le Gavroche

12. Le Gavroche

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Mayfair

Unapologetically old school, this two-Michelin-starred colossus remains the go-to choice for wealthy diners craving the glories of ‘haute cuisine ancienne’. Founded by Albert and Michel Roux in 1967, and still in the family, it offers fastidiously dutiful service, fabulous French food and imperious wines in the velvety, cocooned surrounds of a windowless basement room: all at sky-high prices, naturellement.

Read more
13. Mon Plaisir

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Seven Dials
  • price 3 of 4

Mon Plaisir is Soho’s ultimate French veteran – as Gallic as Gauloises, Jacques Tati and Edif Piaf. Thespians and theatregoers now crowd the place eager for a taste of its nostalgic food – garlicky cassolette d’escargots, tartiflette, beef tartare, and mousse au chocolat. For a charming, old-school fill-up, it’s a pleasure indeed.

Read more
Hélène Darroze at the Connaught

14. Hélène Darroze at the Connaught

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Mayfair

Even a wee in The Connaught’s loo is a treat, so dinner in this gorgeous wood-panelled room is one to bookmark for really special occasions. This is three-Michelin-starred dining with all the bells and whistles, so expect solicitous just-so service, a cavalcade of delicacy-laden dishes and an enormous bill at the end. It can feel a tad solemn, but the whole experience is very French, very refined and very memorable.

Read more
Book online
Claude Bosi at Bibendum
Bibendum

15. Claude Bosi at Bibendum

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • South Kensington
  • price 4 of 4

A bona fide London institution with a new fine-dining powerhouse at the helm, Bibendum remains London’s nattiest and most heart-warmingly pleasurable dining room – although two-Michelin-starred über-chef Claude Bosi (of Hibiscus fame) is putting his own dazzlingly creative French stamp on proceedings. Prices are unnervingly high, but dishes such as venison with pickled walnut and hazelnut are overwhelmingly excellent – so go on, blow the budget.

Read more
Book online
Naughty Piglets
Photograph: Naughty Piglets

16. Naughty Piglets

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Brixton
  • price 2 of 4

Lyon-born Margaux oversees the natural and organic tipples at this loveable Brixton wine bar, while husband Joe serves up a brief blackboard menu of pure-bred French dishes and eclectic small plates. Expect boudin noir with cured egg yolk, tarragon and crackling, john dory with courgettes and sauce vierge and BBQ pork belly with Korean spices.

Read more
Primeur
Ming Tang-Evans

17. Primeur

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Newington Green

It’s all about the buzzwords here: ‘bistronomy’; ‘communal and counter dining’; ‘low-intervention wines’ and – of course – ‘small plates’. The centrepiece of this converted 1930s garage is a big wooden table, while the food revolves around a daily blackboard menu loaded with local ingredients and French-accented seasonal dishes – perhaps bavette with pickled walnut or celeriac with lemon and thyme. Wines are sociably served by the glass or carafe.

Read more
Book online
Pique-Nique

18. Pique-Nique

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Bermondsey

From the folks behind Casse-Croûte, this quirky restaurant in a mock-Tudor pavilion on the edge of Tanner Street Park is affably French right down to its blackboard Gallic menu and suave staff. Flavours are gutsy, rustic and traditional to the core. Old-school, yes, but immensely comforting.

Read more
19. Galvin La Chapelle

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Spitalfields

Brother Jeff’s special portion of the Galvin siblings’ empire, La Chapelle is an awe-inspiring architectural behemoth with ecclesiastical overtones and a menu of impressively rendered modern French cuisine. Think hay-smoked grouse with mirabelle plum and dark chocolate, or Cumbrian beef with cep and oyster emulsion. If money’s no object, splash out on a bottle of Hermitage La Chapelle. Service is as smooth as the silkiest béarnaise sauce.

Read more
Frenchie

20. Frenchie

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Covent Garden
  • price 3 of 4

The younger sibling of the popular Parisian original, Covent Garden’s Frenchie is pale and chic, with every design element carefully sourced. But really, you come to this gregarious spot for the cooking: impeccably composed French-accented plates ranging from foie gras with strawberry to guinea fowl with asparagus and sherry sabayon. Puds come up trumps too.

Read more
Book online
Cabotte

21. Cabotte

  • Restaurants
  • City of London
  • price 2 of 4

It’s named after a Burgundian winegrower’s hut, but there’s nothing homespun about this French restaurant – an upscale haven for City slickers who like to do business over good food and wine. With backing from ace sommeliers Xavier Rousset and Gearoid Devaney, Cabotte is a dream ticket for oenophiles, while the food oozes well-heeled Gallic class – think butter roast lamb sweetbreads, with apple tarte tatin for afters.

Read more
Book online
L'Escargot
Shutterstock

22. L'Escargot

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Soho
  • price 4 of 4

Famously the first restaurant in London to serve snails (the original owner used to farm them in the basement of this Georgian townhouse), L’Escargot has been a fixture of old Soho since 1927. A favourite of celebs from Coco Chanel to Mick Jagger, it serves up provincial French cuisine of the old school – not just the titular escargots, but also braised lamb, steak with bearnaise sauce, and tarte au citron.

Read more
Book online
23. Provender

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Wanstead

From petit déjeuner and affordable lunch deals to suppers and full-blown dinners, this modish bistro serves up an all-encompassing menu of handsome Gallic treats ranging from onion soup to herb-crusted hake to steak frites. There’s also côte de boeuf for sharing, plus a patriotic line-up of French desserts including double chocolate moelleux.

Read more
Book online
Westerns Laundry
Jamie Lau

24. Westerns Laundry

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Highbury
  • price 2 of 4

Occupying what was once a not-so-beautiful laundrette, this sibling of Islington’s Primeur is an on-trend neighbourhood hangout where the French-inspired menu is scrawled on a blackboard and modish small plates rule the roost. Of course, Westerns Laundry has a fashionably stark interior, an open kitchen and counter seating, but you can also eat alfresco on the Provençal-style terrace, surrounded by olive trees.

Read more
Book online
The Bistro at the Bleeding Heart
NADA PHOTOGRAPHY

25. The Bistro at the Bleeding Heart

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Farringdon

The interior of this solid French bistro is like a French farmhouse by way of a Victorian workhouse: the bare wooden beams and metal pillars are pepped up by nineteenth-century French wine posters and big stoneware flagons saying ‘beaujolais’ or ‘vin blanc’. Expect hearty bourgeois food: soupe de poisson topped with goopy spoonfuls of cheese and garlicky rouille, coq au vin, steak frites, rabbit with mustard sauce – all served by super-attentive staff.

Read more
Les 110 de Taillevent

26. Les 110 de Taillevent

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Marylebone
  • price 4 of 4

Occupying an old banking chamber deep in upper-crust Marylebone, Les 110 is only slightly more approachable than its starry elder sibling in Paris – so sit up straight, polish your accent and be sure to use your cutlery in the right order. The food is lavish French fine dining at its best (seabass with caviar, celery and buerre blanc, for example), while 110 (yes!) wines by the glass cater to novices and connoisseurs alike.

Read more
Orrery

27. Orrery

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Marylebone

Serene and elegant, with bucolic views through its arched windows, Orrery achieves the almost impossible – matching its demure grey-toned surroundings with fixed-price menus of exceptional beauty and flavour. Think cured beef with compressed apple and truffle dressing, or seabass fillet with courgette flower. The refined French-inspired food and gorgeous wines are equally seductive for business meets or romantic assignations.

Read more
Pétrus

28. Pétrus

  • Restaurants
  • Haute cuisine
  • Belgravia

An ultra-formal, womb-like room enveloped in shades of pearlescent pink and dusky grey, this Belgravia outpost of Gordon Ramsay’s empire is famed for its circular wine store holding vintages of titular Château Pétrus. The food is modern French in style, with luxury ingredients littered across the menu – think confit turbot with smoked Linzer potatoes and buttermilk. Yes, it’s wickedly expensive, but you won’t need to sell a kidney if you come for the set lunch.  

Read more
La Trompette

29. La Trompette

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Chiswick

Chiswick’s favourite ‘posh’ neighbourhood restaurant still oozes understated glamour with its starched white tablecloths, gleaming glassware and impeccably polished service. Locals with cash to splash come here for classy Michelin-starred cooking with strong Gallic overtones – how about rolled pork belly with apple and black pudding tarte tatin, followed by warm chocolate croustade? The whiffy cheeseboard and magnificent wine list are real tempters too.

Read more
Book online
Find more French restaurants in London
