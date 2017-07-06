An Andy ‘Ruby’ Murray has arrived in Covent Garden and it sounds smashing

Here at Time Out, we like a lot of things. But two things we actively love are Wimbledon (who doesn’t?) and Covent Garden’s stonking Tandoor Chop House (those naan! That kulfi!).

It’s fine news, then, that the TCH has done the decent thing and launched a tennis-themed curry to tie in with the tournament. Specifically, an ‘Andy Murray curry’. Very good it sounds too: a Gurkha curry with Scottish beef short rib (there’s your tenuous connection made), tandoor paneer and sev (a crunchy Indian snack of fried chickpea noodles), all served on one of those dreamy, charred naan breads. Ace!

The Andy Murray curry is available at Tandoor Chop House (8 Adelaide St, WC2N 4HZ) for lunch and dinner, until Sun Jul 15.



