Dig It Sound System are throwing a party on Parliament Hill tonight

The folks at Dig It Sound System are getting ready to make some noise on Parliament Hill for their annual ‘Heath Party’ tonight. The mobile sound system is made up of a home-made tricycle with a trailer, featuring a set of decks and some, frankly, huge speakers all built from scrap wood. Despite the small size, they put on a big party!

It’s totally free and definitely worth seeing. Each year they decorate the bandstand on Parliament Hill in flags from across the world – and encourage people to bring one of their own – either to represent where they are from, their country of origin, or just a flag they like the look of.

In terms of music, it’s billed as ‘free range dance music’, ranging between funk and soul, to reggae, through to house and drum and bass, alongside lots of crazy mash ups.

All are welcome and encouraged to join. See you there for a dance-off.

