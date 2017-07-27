DING DING DING! Kerb is putting on a vegan street food battle

Street food giant Kerb is putting on the first ever ‘vegan street food battle’, and we’re all invited to come along and judge.

Here are the rules. For two days in August, eight of Kerb’s favourite vegan traders will be in the (octagonal) ring. One £30 ticket entitles you to eight portions of food, one from each trader. Once you’ve tried everything, you get to vote on the Livin’ on the Veg Wall of Fame. Not so keen on that Wall of Fame name, but we reckon the whole set-up will make us feel powerful. And, let’s face it, you can’t argue with eight portions for £30, can you? Plus there’s a free cocktail on entry.

Non-vegans: don't panic. This is not your stereotypical meat-free-dairy-free-mungbean fest. Dishes battling for victory include deep-fried buffalo wings, chocolate-and-peanut-butter brownie mud pies, red Thai curry pots, Venezuelan chip-butty arepas and tandoori naans. Competitors include the highly rated Temple of Hackney, Lemlem Kitchen and pie-and-mash vendor Young Vegans.

Oh, and did we mention they’re vying for a ‘golden carrot’? Not sure if it’s a real, grown-in-the-ground carrot or some kind of statuette. But we’re into it.

As well as the epic snacks, there’ll be vegan cocktails and beers, Kerb’s resident DJs and a weird-sounding Mr Potato Head’s vegetable-decorating corner.

Let the games begin.

Livin' on the Veg will be at West Hanyside Canopy, King’s Cross, N1C. Aug 18-19. Book tickets here.

