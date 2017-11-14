Doughnutless? Deliveroo are handing out free doughnuts at tube stations from 6pm

Did the UberEats Krispy Kreme giveaway leave you doughnutless? After promising to give out 36,000 free Krispy Kremes today, it seems the UberEats app had a little malfunction. Krispy Kreme is currently trending on Twitter, and people are furious, with some even marking themselves ‘safe’ in the UberEats London doughnut crisis.

But fear not: in a canny marketing ploy, Deliveroo has stepped into the breach. Drivers (known as ‘the Roos’) will be handing out free doughnuts from Crosstown and Doughnut time at King’s Cross, Cannon St and Liverpool St tube stations today from 6pm. There’s only 1,000 doughnuts and a lot of hangry Londoners. So sprint!

Deliveroo drivers will be handing out free doughnuts at King's Cross, Cannon St and Liverpool St tube stations today from 6pm.

