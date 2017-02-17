Drake surprised XOYO clubbers with secret gig last night

Drake turned up to Shoreditch's XOYO with best mates Skepta, Giggs and Section Boyz last night. The Canadian rapper has only just finished an eight-night run at the O2 Arena as part of his 'Boy Meets World' tour but obviously can't get enough of London audiences. Despite only fellow Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg and London’s Nafe Smallz being scheduled to appear, Drake appeared to screams and near-blinding flashes of mobile phones as he performed his track 'Energy'.
And the crowd naturally went bonkers. And then took to Twitter:
Of course, not all of us were lucky enough to be there.
Here are five things you need to know about Drake's London show.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest