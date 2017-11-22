Dreaming of a light Christmas? Join this festive mindful drinking party

Christmas isn’t all about Snowballs and Eggnogs. This London festival is proving that party season can be just as adventurous for those not partaking in traditional festive tipples. The Mindful Drinking Christmas Festival – taking place on Fri Nov 24 and Sat Nov 25 in Spitalfields Market – is all about showcasing alcohol-free drinks that should go down a treat around Christmas time, often considered the booziest holiday of the year.

The free event will showcase over 25 different alcohol-free beer, wine, tonic and soda brands as well as serving up alcohol-free mulled wine. Punters can find a spot at pop-up beer bars, take part in mocktail tastings and even get down at a sober rave being hosted by abstinent party animals Morning Gloryville.

This is the second Mindful Drinking Festival from sober movement Club Soda, whose first event this summer attracted 2,500 attendees. So if you’re looking for inspiration for a light Christmas or for a fun festive outing off the alcoho-ho-hol, join the inevitable crowd this weekend.

The Mindful Drinking Christmas Festival is at Spitalfields Market, Fri Nov 24, noon-8pm and Sat Nov 25, noon-6pm.

