mikkeller bar
Andy Parsons

Places in London to drink when you’re not drinking

Just because you're not drinking doesn’t mean you're not going out. These brilliant bars will impress non-drinkers

Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
&
Joe Mackertich
It's no longer impossible to find tasty and satisfying alternatives to pints at London's pubs and bars – in fact, some of the no-alcohol options on offer right now are even better than their boozy cousins. And they come with an added bonus of leaving you hangover-free. These bars cater to non-drinkers for Dry January and beyond. We've got buzzing drinking dens that also specialise in alcohol-free cocktails, completely dry tasting rooms and pubs with a penchant for low-and-no beers. These zero-percent champions are 100 percent fantastic. 

Great places to drink when you’re going alcohol-free

Torstig
Torstig

1. Torstig

Brighton's booze-free Torstig – aka the Official Bar of Dry January – is taking a trip Hoxton for two weeks at the start of 2024. Give your battered liver a rest at this level-headed pop-up bar, which was founded by husband and wife duo Luke and Emmi. Taking inspo from Copenhagen's low and no-alcohol culture, they offer up cocktails which won't get you drunk, but will get you happy. Try an Orso if you want the smokey depths of an Old Fashioned or a Tumbol if you're more into the bitterness of a Negroni. Torstig will be at 93 Kingsland Road from January 5-20. 

The Lucky Saint
Lucky Saint

2. The Lucky Saint

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Fitzrovia

In the middle of Marylebone you'll find alcohol-free beer brand Lucky Saint's first official pub in the old bones of the long-shuttered Masons Arms. They've a huge range of lo and no beers, ciders and cans, including their own lager and newer IPA, as well as sober tipples from Big Drop, Erdinger, Asahi and Mash Gang as well as the likes of Italian aperitif Crodino, and alcohol-free cocktails. Your beer-y mates are catered for too – there's a full selection of pints and wines, so nobody feels left out. 

Club Soda Tasting Room
Club Soda

3. Club Soda Tasting Room

  • Bars and pubs
  • Covent Garden

The first permanent UK site for mindful drinking collective, Club Soda. This shop and tasting room sells over 150 low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks brands and, excitingly, there's a bar at the back. Cocktails, beer on tap and masterclasses are available. The perfect place for a no-booze sesh. 

Earl of Essex
Earl of Essex

4. Earl of Essex

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Islington
  • price 2 of 4

On the wall of this Islington boozer is a board of beers from across the land, with each one’s hefty ABV advertised. But in fact, the Earl has got the soft options on lock. Lucky Saint beer is on tap and full of the hoppiness you'd expect from any round at this pub, and there's a special low and no alcohol section of the menu, too. If beery flavour is too much like temptation, the Earl also stocks a solid range of sodas.

Mikkeller Bar
Andy Parsons

5. Mikkeller Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Hackney Road
  • price 3 of 4

Danish brewery Mikkeller first UK bar offers up 20 different beers on tap (and more available in bottles and cans), which always includes a non-alcoholic option. Pop down and see what's new. 

The Connaught Bar

6. The Connaught Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

The mega-bling hotel bar may be famed for its Martinis, but you can still make it a place for one hell of a celebration when on the wagon. Mocktails – presented with just as much artistry as the hard stuff – include luxe ingredients, from salted cacao coconut water to red berry kombucha.

The Exmouth Arms

7. The Exmouth Arms

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Exmouth Market

At the foot of Exmouth Market you’ll find just as appetising a spread of delicacies at beery institution the Exmouth Arms. Away from the hard stuff, feel-good brews from Erdinger and Lucky Saint are on offer. 

Brewdog

8. Brewdog

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Camden Town
  • price 3 of 4

You can still have a night out on the hops at Brewdog’s Camden branch, where they regularly pour their own non-alcoholic craft beer Nanny State from the taps. Beer guzzling never felt so saintly.

