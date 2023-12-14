Brighton's booze-free Torstig – aka the Official Bar of Dry January – is taking a trip Hoxton for two weeks at the start of 2024. Give your battered liver a rest at this level-headed pop-up bar, which was founded by husband and wife duo Luke and Emmi. Taking inspo from Copenhagen's low and no-alcohol culture, they offer up cocktails which won't get you drunk, but will get you happy. Try an Orso if you want the smokey depths of an Old Fashioned or a Tumbol if you're more into the bitterness of a Negroni. Torstig will be at 93 Kingsland Road from January 5-20.