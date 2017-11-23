Drink like a viking at Nordic-themed pop-up bar Thor’s

It is a fact that has echoed down through the centuries that the vikings were partial to a slog of Bailey’s in their hot chocolate. Okay, maybe that’s a lie. But that’s what they’re serving at pop-up bar Thor’s, a tipi drinking den said to be inspired by viking culture and taking up residence in Regent’s Place for the winter months.

Maybe don’t take Thor’s as a history lesson, then – there’s not a drop of mead in sight. But charge your viking drinking horn with mulled wine that’s been given a Scandi twist instead, as well as hot cider. Knock them all back around an open fire pit, and pair those hot toddies with sausage-based snacks. Yes, it’s starting to sound a whole lot more Viking-ey now. Go Hardrada or go home.

Thor’s is popping up in Regent’s Place, NW1 3AN until Saturday December 22, open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 10pm.

