Join us at Hotboozapalooza: Time Out’s anti-mulled wine fest dedicated to hot cocktails

Down with mulled wine; it’s hot cocktail time! Because Time Out is hosting its very own festival of hot cocktails set in Flat Iron Square’s pop-up ski chalet, Après London. Join us on Thursday December 7 for Hotboozapalooza, a night of cockle-rocking tipples in SE1 curated by Time Out's Drinks Editor (yours truly!).

This anti-mulled wine event sees five wildly original cocktail creations served steaming straight to your cup – from warmed-up twists on the cocktail classics to potent winter punches and cheeky hot toddies. Here’s the full boozy line-up:

Hot G&Tea

Portobello Road Gin, Yorkshire tea, Earl Grey tea, sugar syrup, whipped cream, nutmeg, mistletoe dust

Hot Buttered Monkey

Monkey Shoulder whisky, fudge, hot water

Warm Dup

The Duppy Share Rum, fresh pineapple, pineapple juice, single cream, butter, brown sugar

Hot Jalisco Punch

Cazcabel blanco tequila, pomegranate juice, cinnamon, sugar, agave

Hot Voddy

Vestal Pomorze vodka, apple juice, star anise, cinnamon and orgeat

Enjoy all five of these hot boozy bevvies (included in the price of a ticket) in the comfort of Flat Iron Square’s chalet – a grand outdoor lodge with an après-ski theme – to a soundtrack of solid gold grooves. There’ll be stomach-lining grub from Flat Iron Square’s popular food vendors and cold drinks (with ice, and everything) from the chalet bar. It’s time to get into the festive spirit – quite literally.

Hotboozapalooza takes place on Thursday December 7, with two sessions at 5.30-8pm and 9-11.30pm respectively. Tickets cost £20 per person and include entry and five hot cocktails.

To buy your ticket, visit www.timeout.com/hotboozapalooza.

