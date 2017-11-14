  • Blog
Join us at Hotboozapalooza: Time Out’s anti-mulled wine fest dedicated to hot cocktails

By Laura Richards Posted: Tuesday November 14 2017, 10:16am

Down with mulled wine; it’s hot cocktail time! Because Time Out is hosting its very own festival of hot cocktails set in Flat Iron Square’s pop-up ski chalet, Après London. Join us on Thursday December 7 for Hotboozapalooza, a night of cockle-rocking tipples in SE1 curated by Time Out's Drinks Editor (yours truly!). 

This anti-mulled wine event sees five wildly original cocktail creations served steaming straight to your cup – from warmed-up twists on the cocktail classics to potent winter punches and cheeky hot toddies. Here’s the full boozy line-up: 

Hot G&Tea

Portobello Road Gin, Yorkshire tea, Earl Grey tea, sugar syrup, whipped cream, nutmeg, mistletoe dust

hot g&tea

 

 

 

 

Hot Buttered Monkey 

Monkey Shoulder whisky, fudge, hot water

Monkey Shoulder - hot buttered monkey

 

Warm Dup

The Duppy Share Rum, fresh pineapple, pineapple juice, single cream, butter, brown sugar

The Duppy Share - Warm Dup

 

Hot Jalisco Punch 

Cazcabel blanco tequila, pomegranate juice, cinnamon, sugar, agave

Cazcabel - hot jalisco punch

 

Hot Voddy 

Vestal Pomorze vodka, apple juice, star anise, cinnamon and orgeat

Vestal - hot voddy

 

Enjoy all five of these hot boozy bevvies (included in the price of a ticket) in the comfort of Flat Iron Square’s chalet – a grand outdoor lodge with an après-ski theme – to a soundtrack of solid gold grooves. There’ll be stomach-lining grub from Flat Iron Square’s popular food vendors and cold drinks (with ice, and everything) from the chalet bar. It’s time to get into the festive spirit – quite literally.         

Hotboozapalooza takes place on Thursday December 7, with two sessions at 5.30-8pm and 9-11.30pm respectively. Tickets cost £20 per person and include entry and five hot cocktails.

To buy your ticket, visit www.timeout.com/hotboozapalooza.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

