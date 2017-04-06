Drop everything: a free cheese festival is coming to London

Right, Londoners, cancel your plans and block out the first weekend of May. There’s an honest-to-God cheese festival coming to Camden Market. And it’s free to enter!

It’s been arranged by Matthew Carver, the dude behind the Market’s toastie/fondue/poutine-peddling Cheese Bar, cheese journalist (living the dream!) Patrick Mc Guighan and the Peckham-based Gringa Dairy’s Kristen Schnepp.



The festival, dubbed The Cheese Project, is being held in celebration of ‘the great British cheese renaissance’. The weekend will see a host of unctuous urban cheesemakers – Tottenham dons Wildes and Bermondsey’s Kappacasein among ’em – and shops plying their wares, while Carver’s original Cheese Truck, mac ’n’ cheese types Mac to the Future and Voodoo Ray’s will be slinging out protein-packed street food. There’ll be also be ticketed talks and tastings for the more cerebral among us.

It’s the stuff that dreams are made of. Sweat-soaked, unsettling, cheese dreams.

The Cheese Project is open May 6, 11am-8pm and May 7 11am-6pm.

Are you slutty for cheese? Check out these other 11 London spots.