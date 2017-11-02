  • Blog
Drop everything: more ‘Hamilton’ tickets are going on sale at noon tomorrow

By Andrzej Åukowski Posted: Thursday November 2 2017, 1:01pm

© Joan Marcus

Lin Manuel-Miranda’s visionary ‘Hamilton’ is the most hyped musical of our age. Its hugely anticipated West End debut is very sold out. But good news – there are more tickets about to go on sale: not for an extension of its initial run, but for its original dates, as more capacity has been found in the newly refurbished Victoria Palace Theatre. 

Having long ago conquered Broadway, the Pulitzer Prize-winning hip hop epic about Alexander Hamilton, the colourful first treasurer of the United States, was announced for the West End over a year ago and sold out straight away when tickets went on sale back in January.

There was a bit of bad news recently when delays to the Victoria Palace’s extensive upgrade led to the first couple of weeks of previews being cancelled.

But this is pretty heartening: new tickets for the period December 6 to June 30 will go on sale at noon tomorrow, Friday November 3.

If you don't have any luck tomorrow, remember that there will be day seats distributed by a daily lottery for the show once it’s up and running.

Also mentioned in the same press release is the creation of standing tickets for the show – more details TBC, but they won’t be on sale tomorrow.

Hamilton’ is at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Dec 6-Jun 30. Tickets are available at hamiltonthemusical.co.uk

Staff writer
By Andrzej Åukowski 135 Posts

Andrzej Lukowski believes the three greatest American tragedians of the 20th century are Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neill and Bruce Springsteen. You can follow him on Twitter @MrLukowski.

