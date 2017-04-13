Easter weekend travel: TfL is closing the entire Victoria line and partly closing five other lines

Bank holiday travel can be an absolute nightmare. You’re headed home for the Easter weekend. You arrive at the station, laden down with rapidly melting chocolate eggs and dirty laundry. Then, disaster strikes. Those pesky folks at TfL have decided to carry out engineering works, and your tube line isn’t running. Even if you’re not leaving London, you still need to get around – unless you plan on spending the entire long weekend on a sofa, obviously. Although given that TfL is planning disruption on SIX lines, we wouldn’t blame you if you did.

But don’t panic, we’ve put together a full list of all the planned engineering works to get you where you need to be this weekend.

TfL Rail

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday: No service.

Victoria Line

Sunday and Monday: No service. Literally nothing to see here.

District and Hammersmith & City Lines

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday: No service between Aldgate East and West Ham.

Circle Line

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday: Part closed, but stations will remain open and served by other lines.

Metropolitan Line

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday: No service between Wembley Park and Uxbridge or Northwood.

There will also be engineering and maintenance work on parts of the DLR, Overground and tram network across the weekend, so expect some delays.

Full details of alternative travel options, in addition to information and maps of the work taking place over Easter, are available on TfL’s website.