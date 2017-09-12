EasyJet are launching a ‘sprinkle café’, and it looks bizarre

In an unexpected move, EasyJet is launching a café called ‘Café van der Sprinkles’ in Leicester Square next Friday (September 22). Opened in collaboration with the Netherlands Board of Tourism and Conventions, the three-day pop-up is dedicated to, erm, sprinkles.

This news provokes many questions. Most pressingly: what do sprinkles have to do with the Netherlands? Well, according to EasyJet, over 750,000 Dutch people eat sprinkles for breakfast every day. This statistic has been linked (by EasyJet and the Netherlands Board of Tourism) to the fact that Holland is the sixth happiest country in the world. So, EasyJet are bringing sprinkles to London in an effort to make us all happier (and perhaps potentially flog flights to Holland). Questions answered?

Billing itself as ‘artistic and colourful beyond belief’, the café promises a range of foodie, sprinkly delights, including sprinkles on buttered bread (called hagelslag in Holland). There will also be sprinkle-inspired beauty treatments on offer and a display of ‘edible Dutch masterpieces’, such as Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

We’ve thought long and hard and we’ve decided we’re into it.

Café van der Sprinkles will run from September 22-24, at The White Space, Leicester Square, WC2H 7JB.

