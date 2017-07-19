Eat bottomless brunch at a massive glow-in-the-dark ball pit this weekend

A post shared by Federica Loi (@fede_loi_) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

This might be the most ridiculous thing that has ever happened in Dalston. Which is saying something. There’s a multi-storey adult playpen, kitted out with 250,000 glowing balls, on Stoke Newington Road, and this weekend you can eat a bottomless brunch in it.



Okay, we don’t actually know if you can eat your brunch in the actual playpen, or whether you have to take it off to one side or something, but we do know the brunch in question is spaghetti, and the idea of swimming through a ball-pit after a face-full of spaghetti is making us feel a bit sick actually. There’s bottomless prosecco on offer too though, which sounds quite fun. So if you’re a millennial who fancies regressing for a morning (can you blame us? It’s not like we have a pension to look forward to) – step into the pit. Balls deep.



Glowy McGlow adult ball-pit brunch is at Ballie Ballerson (real names we promise) at 79 Stoke Newington Rd, N16 8AD. The brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday until the end of August. Find out more here.



Like your brunch ball-free? Here’s our roundup of the city’s best brunches.