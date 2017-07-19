  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Eat bottomless brunch at a massive glow-in-the-dark ball pit this weekend

By Kitty Drake Posted: Wednesday July 19 2017, 4:09pm

A post shared by Federica Loi (@fede_loi_) on

This might be the most ridiculous thing that has ever happened in Dalston. Which is saying something. There’s a multi-storey adult playpen, kitted out with 250,000 glowing balls, on Stoke Newington Road, and this weekend you can eat a bottomless brunch in it.

Okay, we don’t actually know if you can eat your brunch in the actual playpen, or whether you have to take it off to one side or something, but we do know the brunch in question is spaghetti, and the idea of swimming through a ball-pit after a face-full of spaghetti is making us feel a bit sick actually. There’s bottomless prosecco on offer too though, which sounds quite fun. So if you’re a millennial who fancies regressing for a morning (can you blame us? It’s not like we have a pension to look forward to) – step into the pit. Balls deep.

Glowy McGlow adult ball-pit brunch is at Ballie Ballerson (real names we promise) at 79 Stoke Newington Rd, N16 8AD. The brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday until the end of August. Find out more here. 

Like your brunch ball-free? Here’s our roundup of the city’s best brunches

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest