Eat dinner in a massive ‘snow globe’ by the Thames

Remember those igloos? Well, we think this strange, globular take on alfresco dining sounds like the perfect follow-up. Come November 8, you can eat your dinner in a ‘snow globe’ by the Thames. The star attraction of Jimmy Garcia’s new riverside winter pop-up, four globes will seat up to ten people each and serve a luxurious-sounding set menu of canapés, côte de boeuf and traditional Alpine fondue. Fondue in a globe!

If you don’t fancy prying eyes spying into your snow globe (how could you not?) there are more traditional ways to have your fondue and eat it. The space sounds like some sort of mad, multi-storeyed village on the South Bank, promising a ‘Refuge’ restaurant, a cosy two-floor wooden cabin and an Alpine Bar with a firepit. But for the record, even though the other options do sound tempting, we will 100 percent be dipping stuff into liquid cheese from inside a snow globe.

Tickets for Jimmy Garcia’s Lodge on the River go on sale at midnight today (Monday October 2).

