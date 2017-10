London's best hot chocolates

Bless this Broadwick Street branch of a long-established Rome chocolatier. Rather than packaging its wares in the clinical boxing you find in some upmarket chocolate shops, Said displays its chocs in opulent heaps, in jars or – in the case of the hot chocolate – bubbling from little cauldrons behind the glass counter. Customers are welcome to sit in with a cup of hot choc – high-quality, thick and rich in cocoa solids – and admire the interior, which features an entire wall decorated with shiny metal chocolate moulds. A lovely place to take a breather from the hubbub of Soho.