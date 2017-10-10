London's best hot chocolates

Order hot chocolate at this bijou deli and the first thing you’ll be treated to is a Q&A session. ‘Do you know about our hot chocolate?’ was delivered with a degree of resignation. It seems staff are well used to the north-of-£5 price tag raising hackles, even in this corner of the City. A generous quantity of single-estate chocolate from prestigious Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini is steamed directly with the milk and served in capacious cups, with extra hot milk on the side for anyone who finds the experience too dark.