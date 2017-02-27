Eight flippin' great ways to celebrate Pancake Day in London

Holy crêpe! It’s that time again when we turn into complete tossers in pursuit of the perfect pancake. This year, avoid a messy kitchen, leave the flour and eggs at home and get well and truly battered at these parties and events instead.

Take Part: Flipping Good Pancake Race

Get involved in some flipping good pancake races at Greenwich Market. There are medals to be won and plenty of pancakes up for grabs from the traders. Enter as a team or on your own by signing up on the day. Don’t worry if you’re not a well-seasoned flipper, pancakes and pans are provided. Greenwich Market. Cutty Sark DLR. Tue Feb 28. 12.30pm. Free (donations to the Sick Children’s Trust.)

Cheer Along: The Great Spitalfields Pancake Race

Watch teams decked out in fancy dress grab their crêpes and run through Brick Lane’s cobbled side streets in pursuit of the coveted pancake race winner’s frying pan. Entrants must register in advance, but you can still egg on your favourite tosser from the sidelines. Old Truman Brewery. Liverpool St. Tue Feb 28. 12.15pm. Free (donations to London Ambulance).



Tuck In: Better Bankside Pancake Race

Bankside businesses had better get their best pan-wielders ready for the 2017 edition of this annual race, raising money for local charity Paintings in Hospitals. The winner is the first team past the post with more than a third of their crêpes still in the pan. Borough Market’s regular traders will also be on hand, serving up piles of pancakes, so everyone can get a (thin) slice of the action. Borough Market. London Bridge. Tue Feb 28 12.30pm. Free (donations welcome).

Pancake Panorama: Pancakes on the Roof

The Queen of Hoxton’s party-friendly rooftop is throwing a six-hour batter bash. Stalls will be serving up a delectable Shrove Tuesday menu with whisky maple syrup pulled-pork pancakes and, for anyone with a sweet tooth, buttermilk pancakes with caramelised banana and chocolate sauce. Queen of Hoxton. Liverpool St. From 4pm Tue Feb 28. Free entry.

Have a Laugh: Mardi Gras Frittarty – A Celebration of Pancakes

Two February 28 traditions combine for a wild ‘frittarty’ celebrating love and, of course, pancakes. This immersive party-cum-cabaret features a cast of oddballs from a (fictional) Women’s Committee Meeting, who’ll be dishing out wisecracks, prizes and sizzling panfuls of surprises. Shoreditch Town Hall. Old St. Tue Feb 28. 7.30pm. £15-£18.

Dance: Pancake Day Rave

Batter and beats mix for the Ministry of Sound’s all night pancake party, so you can carry on the Shrove Tuesday mania into the early hours. There are free pancakes for the first 500 people through the door, a 1am pancake eating competition (with a £100 cash prize) and everything from grime to disco spinning all night. Ministry of Sound. Elephant & Castle. Tue Feb 28. 10pm-3am. £3-£6.

Party: Pancake Day at Canalside

Tuck into unique Shrove Tuesday dishes from pancake purveyors Breakfast Club, Mother and Gotto Trattoria, join crepe racing contests, test out your tossing skills in a flipping competition or two and put your appreciation for good batter to the test at a tasting contest during this all day batter fest. Entertainment and games will be included in the action. Here East. Hackney Wick Overground. Tue Feb 23. 12 noon - 7pm. Free.

Feast: Crêpe Affair on the Green

Shoreditch's Box Park is getting pancake potty this Shrove Tuesday, serving a delicious array of sweet and savoury crêpes on its green. If one day's fix of pancakes isn't enough then fear not, they'll be frying batter into tasty treats on Wednesday and Thursday too! Box Park Shoreditch. Shoreditch High St Overground. Tue Feb 28 - Thur Mar 2.

