Eight glorious pictures from Visions Dog Show this weekend

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Monday August 7 2017, 5:28pm

It was Visions Festival in London on Saturday. And, sure, this meant there were gigs held at venues across east London throughout the day, but most importantly there was a dog show at St John of Hackney. The event was ‘Twin Peaks’ themed, and there were indeed dogs in ‘Twin Peaks’ fancy dress. But there was also just loads of exceptionally special dogs being their own true selves, and is there anything more beautiful than that? Here are eight pictures that are likely to significantly improve your Monday. There's another dog show in Victoria Park in September. 

1. This queen of fluff

2. This grade-A hottie flaunting its waterfall ears

3. This modest pup fresh from bagging third place in the tail-wagging contest, but still shying away from media hype

4. The same angel making time for a meet and greet with the fans

5. Log Lady fancy dress over here

6. Laura Palmer fancy dress over here

7. This guy dressed as sweet cherry pie

8. And, finally, this proud, glossy winner 

