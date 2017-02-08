Er... a peacock has turned up at Kensington police station

'A peacock walks into a police station' might sound like the start of a crappy joke, but that's actually what happened in west London today. The feathered character turned up at Kensington police station and politely waited outside while the police officers snapped the bird in action. Was it just looking to ruffle a few feathers? Or perhaps there had been some fowl play and it was turning itself in? Your guess is as good as ours.

