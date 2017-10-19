  • Blog
Ever wanted to design a Time Out London cover? Now’s your chance

By Time Out London editors Posted: Thursday October 19 2017, 5:22pm

Calling all creatives! For this year’s Reader Takeover issue, we’re handing over the reins to you guys – and that includes our cover design. Whether you’re an illustrator, painter, designer, or anything in between, we want you to share your most exciting ideas with us.

Get those creative juices flowing and sketch, paint, illustrate, sculpt, or use whatever your favourite medium is to create a draft of your idea and e-mail it to readercover.london@timeout.com with a little bit about yourself by October 25. 

Find out more about the Reader Takeover.

