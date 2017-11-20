Everybody ready? The Night Overground will be open in time for Christmas

London takes another leap towards legit 24-hour-city status next month, as the first all-night services start on the Overground. From December 15 you’ll be able to ride the Ginger Line (no, we don’t actually call it that either) from Dalston Junction all the way down to New Cross Gate, through some of the partiest bits of the city, every Friday and Saturday, all night long.

Yes, it’ll be full of drunk City boys. No, you still won’t be able to get from Shoreditch to Peckham without taking the night bus. Also, the 24-hour service won’t run to Highbury & Islington until next year. We don’t care – this is big news for anyone who likes having fun in London. See you on the party train.

