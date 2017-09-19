Everyone's Instagramming: Camille Walala's colourful utopia in bankersville

This year’s LDF landmark project has been given over to designer of the moment Camille Walala. Her multicoloured, inflatable, building-block castle – Villa Walala – rises up between the offices in Broadgate’s Exchange Square. It’s a playful, creative paradise in an area usually dominated by the navy suits of City workers. Along with a healthy injection of Walala’s trademark graphics and hues, visitors will find stress balls and other surprises hidden within the squishy structure, offering a Zen-like experience for anyone in need of a break from the daily grind.

Find the project on Exchange Square in Moorgate until September 24.

