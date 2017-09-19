  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Everyone's Instagramming: Camille Walala's colourful utopia in bankersville

By Stephanie Hartman Posted: Tuesday September 19 2017, 4:58pm

Everyone's Instagramming: Camille Walala's colourful utopia in bankersville

This year’s LDF landmark project has been given over to designer of the moment Camille Walala. Her multicoloured, inflatable, building-block castle – Villa Walala – rises up between the offices in Broadgate’s Exchange Square. It’s a playful, creative paradise in an area usually dominated by the navy suits of City workers. Along with a healthy injection of Walala’s trademark graphics and hues, visitors will find stress balls and other surprises hidden within the squishy structure, offering a Zen-like experience for anyone in need of a break from the daily grind. 

Find the project on Exchange Square in Moorgate until September 24. 

A post shared by Nirvana CPH (@nirvanacph) on

A post shared by @battenburger on

Want more of London Design Festival? Check out the best things to do while you're there. 
Thinking of visiting? Find out all you need to know about Villa Walala before you get there.  
Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Stephanie Hartman

Steph is a freelance writer at Time Out London and pineapple enthusiast. Follow her on Twitter @S_J_Hartman.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest