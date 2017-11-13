Everything you need to know about Covent Garden’s Christmas lights switch-on

Covent Garden, one of London’s most famous shopping destinations, will have its Christmas lights turned on this week. With it comes more entertainment and festive vibes than you can shake a peppermint candy cane at.

When are we talking?

Covent Garden’s Christmas lights are getting switched on at 5.30pm on Tuesday November 14.

Why is it so special?

There will be 40 mistletoe chandeliers adorned with almost 700 glistening berries and 320 metres of garlands, featuring roughly 100,000 pea lights, in the historic market building. Outside, you can gawp at the city’s largest hand-picked Christmas tree and a delightful reindeer statue.

What else is happening?

Beyond the magical lights? A lot. The celebrations begin with toe-tapping performances from the acclaimed hit West End musical ‘42nd Street’. Loads of shops in the area will be holding events, tutorials, giveaways and discounts, from half-price hot chocolate at Hotel Chocolat to complimentary cocktails and massages at Molton Brown. Find out more here.

Who’s turning the lights on?

Pudsey the bear, that’s who. This is the first Christmas Covent Garden will be teaming up with BBC’s Children in Need.

