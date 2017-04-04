  • Blog
Exclusive: A rooftop in Stratford is being transformed into the ultimate playground this summer

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Tuesday April 4 2017, 11:00am

Summer is coming, which can mean only one thing for Londoners: hanging out on rooftops – and hopefully without the need for a coat. This summer, Roof East in Stratford is transforming its rooftop space into a one-stop shop for alfresco fun with the launch of the Social Fun and Games Club.

Rooftop Film Club and Birdie's crazy golf will be returning to the roof, but they've also kitted the space out with a roller disco, hip-hop inspired lawn bowls (excellently named De La Bowl) and London's first baseball batting cages. It basically sounds like the ultimate playground. On a rooftop. Oh, and they'll have cocktails and street food, naturally. What more could you want? Okay, some sun wouldn't go amiss. Fingers crossed!

Find out more here.

Roof East, Floors 7-8, Stratford multi-storey car park, Great Eastern Way, E15 1XE. From May 4.

