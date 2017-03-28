Exclusive: Andrew Scott’s ‘Hamlet’ is transferring to the West End

It’s the hottest ticket in London right now: ‘Sherlock’ star Andrew Scott in the title role of the greatest play ever written, given a phenomenal treatment by Robert Icke. Slight problem: this ‘Hamlet’ is playing at the 325-seat Almeida Theatre in Islington and is totally sold out, with hopeful punters queuing from 5am most mornings in an effort to get a day seat.

So we’re delighted to exclusively announce that ‘Hamlet’ will be heading to the West End, with a 12-week run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from June 9 to September 2. It’s staged in association with Sonia Friedman Productions and there will be 300 tickets for less than £30 for each night of the run – something that Scott (who will be making his West End debut) said was conditional for the transfer in a new interview with Time Out: ‘It’s not interesting if people are priced out.’

Tickets will go on sale to the general public next week on Thursday, but this week you can sign up for an exclusive pre-sale with Time Out, which will take place next Tuesday.