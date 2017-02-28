EXCLUSIVE: Grace Jones is headlining Wilderness Festival

Possibly the most original figure in music today, Grace Jones will be headlining Wilderness Festival in August. This ever classy festival has done it again and bagged another brilliant headliner, to enliven the usually unglam Oxfordshire countryside. The flamboyant singer, who will have turned an unbelievable 69 years old by summer, is best known for her hits ‘Pull Up to the Bumper’, ‘Slave to the Rhythm’ and that time she hula hooped for the Queen. It’s a major coup for Wilderness as it will be her only UK festival set this year.

The rest of the line-up is typically eclectic and doesn’t disappoint either: wildly popular shape-shifting dance project Bonobo play a live set, alongside melodic foursome Two Door Cinema Club, feted soulman Michael Kiwanuka, reggae giants Toots & The Maytals, winner of the BBC Sound of 2017 Ray BLK and shit-hot rockers Ten Fé. After dark, there’ll also be the chance to wander from the main stage and into the forests for parties helmed by DJing don Nightmares on Wax, Artwork and disco duo PBR Streetgang.

On top of all that sonic goodness there will be bizarre goings-on, awe-­inspiring performance art, dance and mouth­watering feasts. London, this isn’t your average weekend in the country.

