Experience subterranean cinema in a World War II shelter

Bunkers, eh? What are they good for, apart from ‘Downfall’ memes, graffiti and being sandy places full of golf balls? Well, the London Transport Museum has found a new, much cooler use for one of them. Clapham’s subterranean shelter, an eight-level bunker once used to keep south Londoners safe from Luftwaffe bombs during the Blitz, is probably the city’s most unusual cinema – and definitely its deepest. For the next few days, it will play host to a specially curated movie reel showing what life was like during those dark days of World War II.

From now until Sunday, you’ll be able to descend 180 steps below Clapham South station and enjoy a unique cinematic trip back in time. Blankets are provided once you get down there. Plus, if the Luftwaffe does make a surprise comeback, you’ll be in exactly the right place.



Subterranean Cinema is on at Clapham South’s deep-level shelter, SW12 9DU, until Sunday October 22. Find out more and book tickets here.



'Dive! Dive! Dive!' Here's our breakdown of the 50 best World War II movies.