Feast your eyes on this: the National Gallery is hosting an evening of food inspired by art

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Wednesday April 19 2017, 5:12pm

Love food? Love art? You’re in luck. The National Gallery is combining the two at an arty picnic and an evening of food inspired by art – and we’ve got exclusive tickets for the events.

At ‘Feast Your Eyes: A National Gallery Dining Experience’ on May 24, they’ll be serving up a feast for the senses with canapés inspired by art as well as talks from experts about the relationship between art, food and drink. Plus, you’ll get to roam around the National Gallery after hours without crowds of people getting in your way.

If you’d rather eat alfresco, they’re hosting picnics on the Gallery’s Portico balcony overlooking Trafalgar Square on June 2 and August 4. Can’t be arsed to bring your own food? We feel you. Luckily, they’re also offering picnic hampers with menus inspired by the art collection and they’ll have beer experts on hand to supply you with samples from Leffe. Cheers to that!

‘Feast Your Eyes: A National Gallery Dining Experience’ is on May 24, 6:30pm. 

Picnics on the Portico: A National Gallery Dining Experience is on June 2 and August 4, 6pm.

Get tickets for the events here.

 

