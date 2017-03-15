Find your pawfect match at Doggie Speed Dating at the Ace Hotel this Sunday

Longing for a canine companion, but not sure which breed would make your ideal furry friend? Hot on the heels of its excellent dog fashion show earlier this year, the Ace Hotel is hosting a huge Doggie Speed Dating event this Sunday (March 19), and you’re invited.



For a 20 quid ticket, you’ll get a ten minute sesh with each member of a panel of dog experts (experts on dogs, that is, not a selection of pooches with expertise), including vets, dog groomers and representatives from dog charities, who’ll talk you through your every mutt-based query and help you find your ideal poochy pal. They’ll also be giving out training, feeding and grooming tips to existing dog owners.



Included in the ticket price are two yummy-sounding dishes: Beef & Bone (roasted hanger steak and grilled bone marrow) and Spiced Corn Dog (battered and fried spiced corn on a skewer with Togarashi spice), plus a cocktail (choose from a ‘Terrier Gone Wild’ or a ‘Salty Dog #2’). The special guests are the star attraction: Instagram sensations Winny the Corgi, Elle the French Bulldog and Reggie the Schnoodle, who’ll all be on hand to sniff you, stand around looking cute, and, er, maybe sniff you a second time.



Look at their little smushy faces:

What’s more, you’ll go home with a lovely goodie bag from pup retailer Fetch & Follow, AND all profits go to charities All Dogs Matter and the Blue Cross. Waggy tails all round!

Doggie Speed Dating – Hosted by Fetch & Follow is at Ace Hotel, 100 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6JQ, from noon on Sunday March 19. £20. Buy tickets here.

