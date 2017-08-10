First there was bottomless booze: now you can get bottomless fries

Bless Byron. The ubiquitous burger chain may now be, well, ubiquitous – but jeeeeez it’s easy to understate how massively important they were in the burger’s grand 21st century renaissance.

It’s also easy to forget how long said renaissance has been going on: Byron’s just turned ten. A decade old! To celebrate, they’re throwing their own birthday party and giving US a present.

Until September 25, burger fiends can get a hamburger special (they’re putting six on for their birthday, and they change fortnightly over the offer period), a 330ml bottle of birthday beer (or your choice of softie) and – drum roll – unlimited fries! Okay, so you can’t share them, and they want to see that you’ve snaffled every chip before they give you any new ones, but that’s hardly draconian. All that for a piffling £13! It basically pays for itself, doesn’t it?

The Byron 10th birthday meal deal costs £13 and is available from Monday July 24 until Monday 25 September. For information and to download a voucher, visit the Byron website.

