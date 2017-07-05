  • Blog
  • Sport & Fitness
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Fit goals: where to break a sweat in London this July

By Matilda Egere-Cooper Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 5:15pm

Fit goals: where to break a sweat in London this July
Tom Webb

Get your fit on this month with our round-up of fun classes and workouts taking place around the capital.

HIITBOX at Ministry of Sound

Clubbing at the weekend might leave you with a sore head in the morning – but HIITBOX promises all the benefits of a night on the tiles minus the pesky hangover. A live DJ and MC will provide the entertainment for a one-hour hardcore session combining boxing and HIIT. There will also be yummy post-workout treats from Pip & Nut, Soulmate Food and Botanic Lab for your efforts. 

Date: July 7

Cost: £30 (and £5 for wraps – or bring your own)

Time: 6.45pm-8.30pm

Booking info: ministrydoesfitness.com/events/hiitbox

The Arches, Ministry Does Fitness, Arches 80 and 81, Newington Court, SE1 6DD

Lululemon Sweatlife Festival

This month. the city’s keenest fitties can look forward to having a blast at one of London’s biggest fitness events. Lululemon’s Sweatlife returns to Tobacco Dock for another year of adrenalin-pumping classes, power-packed yoga, quality food and insightful workshops on all things wellness. 

Date: July 22

Cost: £30

Booking info: thesweatlife.co.uk

Tobacco Dock, E1

 

Boom Cycle Hammersmith

West Londoners! You can finally get your ‘boom’ on much closer to home as the party-on-a-bike pros open their first studio in Hammersmith. The brand spankin’ new spin studio comes with with a state-of-the-art soundsystem, top-notch bikes and a schedule chockfull of fun and sweaty classes.

Cost: 18 per ride or 3 rides for £29 (current introductory offer)

Booking info: boomcycle.co.uk/hammersmith

10 Hammersmith Grove, W6 7AP

 

Beach yoga at Neverland London

If you’re headed to Neverland London this month, squeeze in a spot of yoga to kick off the day. The urban beach in Fulham will be hosting a morning glory Hatha flow yoga session for all levels – and a ticket includes refreshments and entry to the pop-up. Just remember to bring along a yoga mat. 

Dates: Every Saturday and Sunday

Cost: £25 (including refreshments and entry to Neverland London) 

Time: 10.30am for a 10.45am start

Booking info: neverlandlondon.com/yoga

Wandsworth Bridge Rd, SW6 2TY

Sunset Sweats at Detox Kitchen

The Detox Kitchen has organised a mega lineup of classes led by the capital’s biggest names in fitness - Lottie Murphy, Zanna van Dijk, Hollie Grant, you name it. Classes range from pilates to trampolining, and they’re followed by dinner in the Detox Kitchen deli.  

Date: Wednesday evenings until September 6

Cost: £15

Time: 6pm

Booking info: detoxkitchen.co.uk  

John Lewis, Oxford St, EC4M 9AF

Make the most of the good weather at the city’s best outdoor classes. 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Matilda Egere-Cooper 172 Posts

Matilda looks after the Blog Network as Time Out London's Community Editor. When she's not pumping iron at the gym or cycling her way around the capital, she's at home trying not to over-water her beloved houseplants. Follow her on Twitter at @megerecooper.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments