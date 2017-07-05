Fit goals: where to break a sweat in London this July

Get your fit on this month with our round-up of fun classes and workouts taking place around the capital.

HIITBOX at Ministry of Sound

Clubbing at the weekend might leave you with a sore head in the morning – but HIITBOX promises all the benefits of a night on the tiles minus the pesky hangover. A live DJ and MC will provide the entertainment for a one-hour hardcore session combining boxing and HIIT. There will also be yummy post-workout treats from Pip & Nut, Soulmate Food and Botanic Lab for your efforts.

Date: July 7

Cost: £30 (and £5 for wraps – or bring your own)

Time: 6.45pm-8.30pm

Booking info: ministrydoesfitness.com/events/hiitbox

The Arches, Ministry Does Fitness, Arches 80 and 81, Newington Court, SE1 6DD

Lululemon Sweatlife Festival

This month. the city’s keenest fitties can look forward to having a blast at one of London’s biggest fitness events. Lululemon’s Sweatlife returns to Tobacco Dock for another year of adrenalin-pumping classes, power-packed yoga, quality food and insightful workshops on all things wellness.

Date: July 22

Cost: £30

Booking info: thesweatlife.co.uk

Tobacco Dock, E1

Boom Cycle Hammersmith

West Londoners! You can finally get your ‘boom’ on much closer to home as the party-on-a-bike pros open their first studio in Hammersmith. The brand spankin’ new spin studio comes with with a state-of-the-art soundsystem, top-notch bikes and a schedule chockfull of fun and sweaty classes.

Cost: 18 per ride or 3 rides for £29 (current introductory offer)

Booking info: boomcycle.co.uk/hammersmith

10 Hammersmith Grove, W6 7AP

Beach yoga at Neverland London

If you’re headed to Neverland London this month, squeeze in a spot of yoga to kick off the day. The urban beach in Fulham will be hosting a morning glory Hatha flow yoga session for all levels – and a ticket includes refreshments and entry to the pop-up. Just remember to bring along a yoga mat.

Dates: Every Saturday and Sunday

Cost: £25 (including refreshments and entry to Neverland London)

Time: 10.30am for a 10.45am start

Booking info: neverlandlondon.com/yoga

Wandsworth Bridge Rd, SW6 2TY

Sunset Sweats at Detox Kitchen

The Detox Kitchen has organised a mega lineup of classes led by the capital’s biggest names in fitness - Lottie Murphy, Zanna van Dijk, Hollie Grant, you name it. Classes range from pilates to trampolining, and they’re followed by dinner in the Detox Kitchen deli.

Date: Wednesday evenings until September 6

Cost: £15

Time: 6pm

Booking info: detoxkitchen.co.uk

John Lewis, Oxford St, EC4M 9AF

Make the most of the good weather at the city’s best outdoor classes.