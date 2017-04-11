Five blooming east London salons for spring-ready hair colour

Now that it’s spring, you might want to celebrate the new season livening up your locks with a splash of colour. From the traditional to the downright unconventional, east London has weird and wonderful hairdressers popping up on practically every street corner. So whether you’re opting for pale pastels or vibrant hues, check out these must-visit salon offerings.

© Dafydd Owen

Describing themselves as ‘an adult Disneyland’, Not Another Salon is a one-of-a-kind playground for those obsessed with hair colour. Located amid the bustle of Brick Lane, the salon was born out of Sophia Hilton’s desire to create a judgement-free candy shop where all of London’s misfits could feel welcome. With a gender-neutral price list and colours so bold they warrant a pair of sunglasses, this salon comes complete with a must-follow Instagram account.

Not Another Salon, 188 Brick Lane, E1 6SA.

If you’re after a hair salon that pairs eye-catching colour with an eco-friendly bent, be sure to pay a visit to Butchers. Founded by dynamite duo Susannah and Katie, this place flits between pampering clients in-house and transforming the barnets of models on location. With its chic, minimalist interior (think industrial scaffolding and enough plants to keep Alan Titchmarsh happy), this is a salon for those wishing to combine creative colour ideas with edgy surroundings.

Butchers, 63 Hackney Rd, E2 7NX.

A quaint neighbour of Box Park’s in Shoreditch, Foster London is a master of subtle tones and pastel hues, serving up stunning hair colour in the cosiest of settings. Nibbles and drinks while you wait? Why not? With a Smeg fridge and piles of retro hair magazines, this salon is a nostalgic cross between a kitsch vintage store and grandma’s living room.

Foster London, 1 Sclater St, E1 6HR.

Home to edgy colour in an even edgier neighbourhood, Blue Tit’s Dalston branch could easily become your go-to colour hotspot. Applying the ethos that a trip to the salon should be a cultivated experience, hair appointments here result in luscious locks and are accompanied by a welcome glass of wine. Capturing the cosiness of an Edwardian living room, complete with original fireplace and chesterfield sofa, Blue Tit is a unique jewel in Dalston’s creative crown.

Blue Tit Dalston, 7 Stoke Newington Rd, N16 8BH.

Nestled in the heart of Spitalfields, Percy & Reed specialises in what it describes as ‘make-up for hair’. The expert team offers a range of colour options, from ‘The Bronzer’ (warm tones for a sun-kissed glow) to ‘The Illuminator’ (shimmering flecks that frame your face). Since the deliciously vintage interior features 1950s Danish cutting stations, a trip to Percy & Reed East is as much about retro interior design as it is about hair colour.

Percy & Reed East, 1 Fournier St, E1 6QE.

